Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Investors with $100K+ Losses to Contact Firm Now: Securities Fraud Case Filed

03/22/2021 | 07:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) investors with losses in excess of $100,000 to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Aug. 3, 2020 – Mar. 17, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/RIDE
Contact an Attorney Now: RIDE@hbsslaw.com
                                             844-916-0895

RIDE Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges defendants misled investors by (i) falsely touting customer pre-orders when they were non-binding agreements, (ii) concealing that many would-be customers lacked the means to make such purchases, (iii) misstating that Lordstown was “on track” to commence production of the Endurance in Sept. 2021, and (iv) omitting to disclose that the first Endurance test run resulted in the vehicle quickly bursting into flames.

Investors began to learn the truth on Mar. 12, 2021, when Hindenburg Research published a report, claiming that the 100,000 pre-orders for Lordstown’s EV truck are “largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy.” Hindenburg also cited significant, undisclosed production delays and a prototype that “burst into flames 10 minutes before the test drive” in Jan. 2021, substantiating claims by former employees that the company is not conducting the needed testing or validation required by the NHTSA. On this news, Lordstown shares fell by 17% in one trading day.

After the markets closed on Mar. 17, 2021, Lordstown disclosed that Lordstown is the subject of an SEC inquiry. Finally, before the markets opened on Mar. 18, 2021, Lordstown’s CEO, Stephen Burns, appeared on CNBC stating, “We never said we had orders. We don’t have a product yet so by definition you can’t have orders.” Lordstown shares fell approximately another 9% on this news.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Lordstown duped investors about its order book,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a Lordstown investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Lordstown Motors should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email RIDE@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:21aNO LONGER A LUXURY : Why Intelligent ERP Simply Can't Wait
PU
07:21aLAND SECURITIES  : Decathlon vaults into 35,000 sq ft Trinity Leeds store
PU
07:20aMALACCA STRAITS ACQUISITION CO LTD  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:20aCANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.  : to Be Added to S&P/TSX Composite Index
AQ
07:19aSony and NTT DOCOMO Control Driverless "Entertainment Vehicle" in Guam from Japan-Over 2,500km-Via Remote Driver System Deployed on 5G Network
AQ
07:18aDollar dominates as hedge funds cut shorts on Treasury yield rise
RE
07:18aFutures point to gains for tech-related stocks as bond yields ease
RE
07:18aNORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA  : - Resolution to increase the share capital in connection with the repair offering and terms of the repair offering
AQ
07:18aBAADER BANK AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07:17aSNAM S P A  : Mubadala and Snam sign MoU to explore potential opportunities to foster hydrogen development in the UAE
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAX : ANALYSIS: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3U.S. jury tells Apple to pay $308.5 million for patent infringement
4GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. senators press Biden to set end date for gas-powered car s..
5GLOBAL MARKETS: Turkey shock spooks stocks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ