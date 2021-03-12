Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Investors with Losses to Contact Its Attorneys Now, Analyst Accuses Company of Touting “Largely Fictitious” Orders

03/12/2021 | 03:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Visit: http://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/RIDE
Contact an Attorney Now:  RIDE@hbsslaw.com 
 844-916-0895

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Investigation:

The investigation concerns whether Lordstown has misrepresented its demand and production capabilities for its EV trucks.

Since going public via a SPAC, Lordstown has touted its growth prospects by consistently pointing to its book of 100,000 pre-orders. For example, on Dec. 23, 2020, the Company announced a letter of intent to sell 14,000 trucks to E Squared Energy, supposedly representing $735 million in sales.

But on Mar. 12, 2021, analyst Hindenburg Research publishing a scathing report entitled “The Lordstown Motors Mirage: Fake Orders, Undisclosed Production Hurdles, And A Prototype Inferno.”

Based on its lengthy forensic research, including interviews with former employees and business partners, Hindenburg concludes “the company’s orders are largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy.” Hindenburg also avers “[m]any of the supposed customers do not operate fleets nor do many have the means to actually make the stated purchasers,” including E-Fleet. Another assertion in the report: “One senior employee told us that, while working with [the CEO] for a couple of years, they saw more questionable and unethical business practices than they had seen in their entire career.” In addition, “[f]ormer employees also shared that the company has completed none of its needed testing or validation,” the report said.

In response, the price of Lordstown shares sharply fell.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Lordstown may have duped investors about its order book,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a Lordstown investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Lordstown Motors should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email RIDE@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:02pARCOS DORADOS  : to Host Its Annual General Shareholder's Meeting
BU
04:01pDow notches fifth straight record high
RE
04:01pINOGEN  : Announces Participation in the KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum
BU
04:01pFOURSHORE PARTNERS  : Announces Acquisition of Genesis Capital Finance
BU
04:01pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) on Behalf of Investors
BU
03:59pCTO REALTY GROWTH  : Audit Committee Charter
PU
03:59pCTO REALTY GROWTH  : Code of Business Conduct and Ethics
PU
03:59pCTO REALTY GROWTH  : Compensation Committee Charter
PU
03:59pCTO REALTY GROWTH  : Governance Committee Charter
PU
03:59pCTO REALTY GROWTH  : Insider Trading Policy
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : S&P 500, Nasdaq slip as bond yields rise
2TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC. : Credit Suisse, Taulia act to deal with Greensill insolvency fallout
3Stocks dip as rotation continues; yields, dollar rise
4THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC : BRITISH LAND : Mall operator Hammerson's loss soars as virus hit property value..
5SAVILLS PLC : SAVILLS : Preliminary Results Presentation for the year ended 31 December 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ