Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Oak Street Health (OSH) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

12/18/2021 | 10:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims.  

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/OSH
Contact An Attorney Now:OSH@hbsslaw.com
 844-916-0896

Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) Investigation:

In the past Oak Street has repeatedly touted its “strong” growth, recently increased its FY 2021 revenue guidance, and maintained it complied with applicable federal laws and regulations.

On Nov. 8, 2021, Oak Street announced its Q3 2021 financial results, which included a slight miss from the consensus loss estimate. However, the company also disclosed it received a civil investigative demand (“CID”) on Nov. 1, 2021, indicating the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the company’s relationships with third-party marketing agents and whether the company’s provision of free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries violated the federal False Claims Act.

This news sent the price of Oak Street shares sharply lower on Nov. 9, 2021.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Oak Street may have misled investors about its compliance with the FCA and possibly overstated its revenues,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Oak Street and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Oak Street should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email OSH@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:38aGreece plans more relief for homes and businesses hit by energy costs
RE
11:20aQALAA E : 3Q2021 Investor Presentation
PU
11:20aQALAA E : 2Q2021 Investor Presentation
PU
11:09aDid You Purchase Stock Between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021? Johnson Fistel Investigates Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley on Behalf of Investors for Insider Trading
PR
10:39aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Novavax (NVAX) Investors Jan. 11th Deadline in Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys
GL
10:30aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations
GL
10:28aDarden Restaurants CEO to retire in May; insider promoted
AQ
10:27aFoxconn India factory workers hospitalised after food poisoning
RE
10:26aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Oak Street Health (OSH) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations
GL
10:21aDid You Acquire (AQST) Before December 2, 2019? Should Aquestive Therapeutics Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIO : Day 2021 Held in Suzhou, Smart Electric Sedan ET5 Unveiled
2China's Alibaba pledges carbon neutrality by 2030
3Turkish business group calls for an end to Erdogan's low-rates policy
4Explosion at Pakistan bank branch kills at least 15
5Cricket-Starc and Lyon wreck England, Australia sniff victory

HOT NEWS