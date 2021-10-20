Log in
HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

10/20/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ORGO
Contact An Attorney Now: ORGO@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Investigation:

Organogenesis is a regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets.

In the past, Organogenesis has attributed its growth to increasing sales of its Advanced Wound Care products, including its Affinity wound coverings product.

But, on Oct. 12, 2021, a contributor to Value Investors Club reportedly alleged Organogenesis has improperly billed the federal government by about $250 million per year, set an exorbitantly high price for Affinity that Medicare reimbursed, and paid large rebates to doctors who use Affinity.

News of these accusations drove the price of Organogenesis shares sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Organogenesis may have improperly billed the government and improperly paid rebates to encourage usage of Affinity,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Organogenesis and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Organogenesis should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ORGO@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


HOT NEWS