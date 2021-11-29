Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Peloton Interactive (PTON) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

11/29/2021 | 04:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) investors with significant losses to submit your losses for evaluation. A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims qualifying them to move to be a lead plaintiff.  

Class Period: Dec. 9, 2020 – Nov. 4, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 18, 2022
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/PTON
Contact An Attorney Now: PTON@hbsslaw.com
                                              844-916-0895

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The litigation focuses on Peloton’s and managements’ statements about the sufficiency of internal controls over financial reporting and inventory valuation. But, according to the complaint, Defendants’ statements were false and misleading and/or failed to disclose that Peloton (1) was unable to accurately ascertain inventory levels, (2) was unable to match supply and demand for Peloton’s products, and (3) had a massive inventory that exceeded customer demand.

Investors began to learn the truth on Aug. 26, 2021, when Peloton announced it had material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting with respect to identification and valuation of its inventory.

Then, on Nov. 4, 2021, Peloton announced its Q1 2022 financial results. Among other things, the results included a massive $1.27 billion or 35% increase in unsold inventory compared to the prior quarter. The company also slashed its FY 2022 revenue guidance by as much as $1 billion, or down about 18%. Management blamed these matters on the COVID-related exit that allowed its customers to more frequently exercise out of their homes and on the company’s limited visibility into future performance.

These events sent the price of Peloton shares sharply lower.

“We’re focused on recovering investors’ losses and proving Peloton lied about its inventory valuation,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Peloton and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Peloton should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email PTON@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Latest news "Companies"
04:07pORION ACQUISITION CORP. : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review (form 8-K)
AQ
04:07pStorebrand bank asa - buyback of bond
AQ
04:07pHelen of Troy Announces Agreement to Acquire Osprey® Packs, Inc.
BU
04:07pCONMED Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
04:07pFCPT Announces a 4.7% Increase to Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividend
BU
04:07pAris Water Solutions Appoints Adrian Milton as General Counsel
BU
04:07pRelief Reports U.S. Collaboration Partner Identifies Significantly Higher Likelihood of Surviving & Recovering from Critical COVID-19 in Aviptadil Treated Patients Previously Administered Remdesivir
EQ
04:06pAnaptysBio Announces Appointment of Daniel Faga to Board of Directors
AQ
04:06pAdagene Announces FDA Clearance of IND for Phase 1b/2 Trial of Anti-CTLA-4 Monoclonal Antibody ADG116 in Combination Therapy with Anti-PD-1 Antibody Pembrolizumab
GL
04:06pAccretion Acquisition Corp. Announces Separate Trading of its Common Stock, Rights, and Warrants, Commencing December 1, 2021
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Time to buy the dip?
2Cyber Monday spending expected to slow as shoppers see fewer deals
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Athenex Announces UK MHRA Validation of the Marketing Authorization App..
5Stocks tumble on new coronavirus variant fear

HOT NEWS