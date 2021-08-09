Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Piedmont Lithium (PLL) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

08/09/2021 | 09:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.  

Class Period: Mar. 16, 2018 – July 19, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 21, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/PLL
Contact An Attorney Now: PLL@hbsslaw.com
                                           844-916-0895

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants misrepresented and concealed material information concerning Piedmont’s progress toward obtaining necessary permits and zoning variances to build a large lithium mine in Gaston County, North Carolina.

Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that Piedmont: (1) has not, and would not, follow its stated steps or timeline to secure all proper and necessary permits, (2) did not inform relevant government authorities of its actual plans, (3) did not file proper applications with state and local authorities, and (4) did not have “strong local government support.”

On July 20, 2021, investors began to learn the truth when Reuters reported that (1) Piedmont had not even applied for the necessary mining permit or zoning variances, (2) five of the seven members of the Gaston County’s board of commissioners, who control zoning changes, say they may block or delay the project because Piedmont has not told them what levels of dust, noise and vibrations will occur, nor how water and air quality would be affected, and (3) the relationship between the company and county officials is increasingly strained.

On this news, Piedmont American Depository Shares fell $12.56 per share over the trading day, or nearly 20%, injuring investors.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Piedmont concealed known building permit and zoning risks posed by the Gaston County mine,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Piedmont Lithium and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Piedmont Lithium should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email PLL@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:46aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Dialog Semiconductor plc
DJ
09:46aE INK : and Avalue Partner to Showcase Smart Hospital Tech at HIMSS 2021
BU
09:45aVIGILANZ : Announces L. Hayley Burgess, Pharm.D, MBA, BCPP, CPPS as New Chief Clinical Officer
PR
09:44aVodafone to bring back roaming charges for UK customers in January
RE
09:43aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : GCP Student Living plc
DJ
09:42aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow retreat as oil slump hits energy stocks
RE
09:42aASTRAZENECA : BioNTech says has supplied more than 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses so far
RE
09:41aNavrogen Closes $3.0M Seed Financing To Advance Its Preclinical Pipeline Targeting Humoral Immunosuppressed Cancers And Immune-Related Disorders
PR
09:41aVENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS : Announces Patent Application for Improved Heart Analysis
AQ
09:41aS.PELLEGRINO : ® Destination Dining Returns With A Culinary Series Exchanging Iconic Dishes Between World-Famous Restaurants
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks marginally higher as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: AMC, AMD, Greggs, Roku, Tesla...
3Oil slides almost 3% on China virus curbs and strong dollar
4FTSE 100 : Energy, mining stocks drag FTSE 100 lower on weak commodity prices
5BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION : BARRICK GOLD: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS