Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

12/18/2021 | 10:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.  

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/RETA
Contact An Attorney Now: RETA@hbsslaw.com
                                           844-916-0895

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on Reata’s and senior management’s statements about the company’s Phase 3 (CARDINAL) study evaluating bardoxolone methyl in patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome and the related new drug application (“NDA”).

In the past, the company and its management claimed the CARDINAL study showed that bardoxolone met its primary and secondary endpoints, increased the potential of this therapeutic agent gaining regulatory approval as the first approved therapy for Alport syndrome, and supported the submission of the NDA to the FDA.

These claims were brought into question on Dec. 6, 2021, when the FDA released a set of briefing documents ahead of the Dec. 8, 2021 Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee meeting. These documents revealed that during meetings in January, September and December 2020, the FDA disagreed with Reata’s proposed approach toward its NDA submission and voiced concerns about the interpretability of certain findings, the amount of missing data, and the integrity of the trial data.

This news drove the price of Reata shares sharply lower on Dec. 6, 2021.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Reata and its management may have misled investors about the study data or about their communications with the FDA,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Reata Pharmaceuticals and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Reata Pharmaceuticals should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email RETA@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:38aGreece plans more relief for homes and businesses hit by energy costs
RE
11:20aQALAA E : 3Q2021 Investor Presentation
PU
11:20aQALAA E : 2Q2021 Investor Presentation
PU
11:09aDid You Purchase Stock Between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021? Johnson Fistel Investigates Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley on Behalf of Investors for Insider Trading
PR
10:39aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Novavax (NVAX) Investors Jan. 11th Deadline in Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys
GL
10:30aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations
GL
10:28aDarden Restaurants CEO to retire in May; insider promoted
AQ
10:27aFoxconn India factory workers hospitalised after food poisoning
RE
10:26aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Oak Street Health (OSH) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations
GL
10:21aDid You Acquire (AQST) Before December 2, 2019? Should Aquestive Therapeutics Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIO : Day 2021 Held in Suzhou, Smart Electric Sedan ET5 Unveiled
2China's Alibaba pledges carbon neutrality by 2030
3Turkish business group calls for an end to Erdogan's low-rates policy
4Explosion at Pakistan bank branch kills at least 15
5Cricket-Starc and Lyon wreck England, Australia sniff victory

HOT NEWS