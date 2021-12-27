Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

12/27/2021 | 03:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims.  

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/SLI
Contact An Attorney Now: SLI@hbsslaw.com
         844-916-0895

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on Standard Lithium’s claims that its proprietary LiSTR technology has achieved proof of concept (“POC”) demonstrating its feasibility for extracting and processing lithium within hours instead of months and claims it will do so on a commercial scale at a plant built on the LANXESS AG bromine facility located in the southwestern region of Arkansas.

Standard Lithium’s statements were brought into question on Nov. 18, 2021, when analyst Blue Orca published a scathing report based, in part, on production records filed by the company with the Arkansas Oil & Gas Commission.

According to the report, Standard Lithium’s repeated claims that its technology will achieve 90% lithium recovery rates at the project are contradicted by data submitted to the Arkansas regulator indicating an average lithium recovery rate of just 13%.

Blue Orca also observed that, during LANXESS’ Aug. 11, 2021 earnings call, its CEO (Matthias Zachert) directly contradicted Standard Lithium’s Dec. 3, 2020 claim that its technology achieved POC.

This news sent the price of Standard Lithium shares sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Standard Lithium lied about the viability of its technology and proposed project,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Standard Lithium and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Standard Lithium should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email SLI@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Latest news "Companies"
03:39pEmory Healthcare, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Sign Multi-Year Agreement
BU
03:39pGoldman Sachs will require employees get booster shots -Bloomberg
RE
03:37pFARMERS BANCORP FRANKFORT IN : The farmers bank promotes andrew shively to retail credit manager
PU
03:37pGOLDEN DAWN MINERALS : Announces Debt Restructuring Agreement
PU
03:35pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ViacomCBS Inc. - VIAC
GL
03:35pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Facebook, Inc. - FB
GL
03:35pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Facebook, Inc. - FB
GL
03:34pSTRATS SM TRUST FOR WAL-MART STORES, INC. SECURITIES, SERIES 2005-4 : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:33pFIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST OF NEW JERSEY : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
03:31pNORDEA BANK ABP : Repurchase of own shares on 27.12.2021
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks up, oil eases as investors digest post-Christmas Omicron hangove..
2China to roll out fiscal policies proactively to stabilise growth next ..
3Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses
4World stocks stall, oil drops as virus concerns linger
5AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2021 Earnings January 26, 2022

HOT NEWS