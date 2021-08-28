Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages View, Inc. (VIEW) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Securities Class Action Pending

08/28/2021 | 11:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims.  

Class Period: Nov. 30, 2020 – Aug. 16, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 18, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/VIEW
Contact An Attorney Now: VIEW@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

View, Inc. (VIEW) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges View manipulated its financial results leading up to and after going public through a SPAC merger in early March 2021.

Specifically, throughout the class period, Defendants mispresented and concealed: (1) that View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (2) that there was a material weakness in View’s internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (3) that, as a result, the Company's financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The truth emerged on Aug. 16, 2021, when the Company announced its audit committee began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the Company’s previously disclosed warranty accrual. In light of the audit committee’s ongoing investigation, which involves independent counsel and advisors, the Company disclosed that it would not be timely filing its quarterly financial statements.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.26, or over 24%, to close at $3.92 per share on Aug. 17, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving View intentionally understated the Company’s warranty accrual to improve the Company’s balance sheet and understate losses,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in View and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding View should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email VIEW@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:22pCLASS ACTION ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds DraftKings Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
PR
01:22pCVS HEALTH : Patients encouraged to pick up medications and supplies as Hurricane Ida approaches the Gulf Coast
PU
01:02pMARIFIL MINES : Amari Jones Valdosta High School Read About It!
PU
01:02pMARIFIL MINES : St Michael High School Alabama Read It!
PU
01:01pGENERAC : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Generac Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - GNRC
PR
12:57pDGAP-ADHOC : Encavis Finance B.V.: Early mandatory conversion of hybrid convertible bonds issued in 2017 and 2019
DJ
12:49pTRACTOR SUPPLY : Aids Tennesseans After Historic Flooding
BU
12:44pDenver Mom of Chronically Ill Child Becomes First Caregiver to Chair the U. S. Dept of Health and Human Services Congressionally Directed Federal Tick-Borne Disease Working Group (Updated)
GL
12:40pGREGGS : UK government rejects call for new visas to ease post-Brexit truck driver shortage
RE
12:38pGENERAC HOLDINGS INC. REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Generac Holdings Inc.
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt
2Salesforce rival Freshworks reveals revenue surge in IPO filing
3AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC. : AFFIRM : Amazon teams with Affirm to offer buy-now-pay-later option
4Congo reviewing $6 billion mining deal with Chinese investors -Finance Minister
5TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : TOYOTA MOTOR : halts all self-driving e-Palette vehicles after Olympic village acci..

HOT NEWS