Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Invites Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) Investors to Contact Firm, Analyst Says Eos Energy Admits It Reports Fake Customers

02/04/2021 | 12:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) investors to submit their losses now. The firm is investigating a potential securities fraud and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/EOSE
Contact An Attorney Now: EOSE@hbsslaw.com
         844-916-0895

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Investigation:

The firm is investigating whether Eos may have inaccurately disclosed its paying customers and certain investors may have valuable claims

Eos became a listed company during a November 2020 reverse merger with a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”). Before the merger, the company announced a flurry of customer commitments.

But on Jan. 14, 2021, analyst Iceberg Research published “EOS Energy ($EOSE); Fake Customers won’t Recharge a Dead Battery.” According to the report, the company paints a rosy scenario about the competitive prospects of its technology, while concealing that the company signed commitments with customers that likely cannot pay. Iceberg’s research into the three largest reported customers of Eos reveals that the largest has no relationship with the entity it, in turn, was supposed to supply. Similarly, the second largest customer is apparently not even funded, according to Iceberg.

Iceberg concludes “[w]e expect the dubious clients to be unable to pay” and estimates an imminent “90% downside from its current market cap of $1.4bn.”

Most recently, on Jan. 20, 2021, Iceberg published another report entitled “EOS Energy ($EOS) Just Admitted It Lied About Its Contracts” highlighting recent changes in the way Eos presents its “customers.” According to Iceberg “[t]his confirms our conclusion that EOS all these major contracts to promote the company before its SPAC merger, and attract […] retail investors,” “EOS’ representations are fundamentally misleading,” and “[t]hese contracts won’t be honoured as there is nothing legally binding to honour in the first place.”

“We’re focused on investor losses and whether Eos falsified its order book,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are an Eos Energy investor, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Eos Energy should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email EOSE@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:14aEGAIN : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K/A)
AQ
06:13aNETFLIX : Summons 'Daniel Spellbound' to Netflix in an All-New Animated Series
PU
06:13aGRIGEO : Regarding the claim for the compensation of damage caused to the environment received by AB Grigeo Klaipėda from the Environmental Protection Department
PU
06:13aGRIGEO : Regarding the trading suspension of Grigeo AB securities
PU
06:13aVICAT : 2020 full year results invitation
PU
06:13aMASSROOTS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:13aTHERAPEUTIC SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:13aPG&E Fire Victim Trust Will Begin Telling Wildfire Victims What Their Claims Are Worth on February 15
BU
06:12aNORFOLK SOUTHERN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
06:12aABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Annual Financial Report
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : 'Reddit rally' stocks bounce on day after selloff, then dip after hours
2BP PLC : Shell's profit slumps in 2020 as the pandemic bites
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Unilever's back to the future goals disappoint
4KOSS CORPORATION : Short-seller Hindenburg takes aim at Clover Health as Reddit rally fades
5TYME TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : TYME TECHNOLOGIES : Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stoc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ