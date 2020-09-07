Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds Eastman Kodak (KODK) Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action and Encourages Investors with $250K+ Losses to Contact the Firm, Application Deadline Approaching

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 12:36pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) investors with losses in excess of $250,000 to submit your losses now.  A recently filed Kodak securities fraud class action extends the alleged fraudulent period through August 11, 2020.

New Alleged Class Period: July 27, 2020 - Aug. 11, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 13, 2020
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/KODK
Contact An Attorney Now: KODK@hbsslaw.com
        844-916-0895

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants misrepresented and concealed material facts regarding a purported deal Kodak reached with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). 

Specifically, on July 27, 2020, Defendants caused Kodak to issue a statement to Rochester, New York media outlets on the imminent public announcement of a “new manufacturing initiative” involving the DFC and the response to COVID-19. Following publication of Kodak’s initial statement on the deal, the Company claimed this information was released inadvertently.

That same day, Kodak granted several insiders options to purchase approximately 1.885 million shares of Company’s stock, including Chairman and CEO Jim Continenza, who received options to purchase 1.75 million shares, and CFO David Bullwinkle, who received options to purchase 45,000 shares. 

On July 28, 2020, the price of Kodak’s shares jumped 200% following news Kodak had won a $765 million loan from the DFC to produce pharmaceutical materials, including COVID-19 drug ingredients. Shares continued to surge by over 300% the next day.  This massive stock price increase allowed Kodak insiders to profit tremendously. 

Days later, media outlets uncovered Defendants’ compensation scheme. As a result of these revelations, the SEC is reportedly investigating, the DFC paused the deal, and Kodak’s share price has declined sharply thereby damaging Class Period investors.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and holding Kodak and its insiders accountable for their fraudulent compensation scheme,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a Kodak investor who lost over $250,000 on Class Period investments, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Kodak should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email KODK@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:25pCHALLENGER ACQUISITIONS : Corporate Update
PU
01:25pKLEPIERRE : Klépierre publishes its first-half 2020 financial report
PU
01:25pKLEPIERRE : First-half 2020 financial report
PU
01:20pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Letter to shareholders - August 2020 (e-accessible)
PU
01:18pKLÉPIERRE : Klépierre publishes its first-half 2020 financial report
GL
01:16pAT&T : Tenet' Posts Modest Opening in Key Test of Covid-19-Era Moviegoing
DJ
01:16pGlobal Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024 | Growing Adoption of the Multi-Speed Transmission to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
01:14pBARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01:13pANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev begins search to replace long-time CEO Brito -FT
RE
01:12pENGIE : Executive VP, Head of HR to Step Down at End of September
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2ZTE CORPORATION : Samsung Electronics wins $6.6 billion Verizon order for network equipment
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : The fund managers, the sleuths and the mystery of the missing ESG
4COPPER : Copper rises as solid Chinese exports lift recovery hopes
5SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE : SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Introduces New Power Solution

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group