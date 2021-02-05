Log in
HAGENS BERMAN, National Trial Attorneys, Alerts Triterras (TRIT) Investors to Fast Approaching Deadline, Investors with Significant Losses Should Contact Firm

02/05/2021 | 03:23pm EST
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Class Period: August 20, 2020 – December 16, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Feb. 19, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/TRIT
Contact An Attorney Now: TRIT@hbsslaw.com
                                              844-916-0895

Triterras, Inc. (TRIT) Securities Class Action:

The complaint centers on the accuracy of Triterras’ and senior managements’ statements concerning the company’s dependence on- and the financial condition of- Rhodium Resources, a business controlled by Triterras CEO Srinivas Koneru.

More specifically, according to the complaint, Defendants made misleading statements about or concealed (1) the extent to which Triterras revenue growth depended on referrals from Rhodium, (2) Rhodium’s dire financial condition, and (3) that as a result Rhodium was likely to refer fewer users to the company.

Investors began to learn the truth, according to the complaint, on Dec. 17, 2020 when Triterras announced Rhodium was seeking a moratorium to shield itself from creditors while planning to restructure debts and continue business as a going concern. This news sent the price of Triterras shares crashing lower.

Most recently, on Jan. 14, 2021, Phase 2 Partners published a report entitled “Is Triterras (TRIT) the Wirecard of Blockchain?” Among other things, Phase 2 highlighted its concerns over (1) undisclosed related party transactions, and (2) certain accounting matters Phase 2 considers to be “red flags.” In response, the price of Triterras shares crashed lower again.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Triterras intentionally misled them about the financial condition of Rhodium,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a Triterras investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Triterras should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email TRIT@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
