Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN Reminds Ebang (EBON) Investors of Securities Fraud Lawsuit and Approaching Deadline, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

05/23/2021 | 10:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ: EBON) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities fraud and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Class Period: June 26, 2020 – Apr. 5, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 7, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/EBON
Contact An Attorney Now: EBON@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ: EBON) Securities Class Action:

The investigation focuses on the accuracy of Ebang’s statements concerning its use of capital raised from investors and its claim to be a leading manufacturer of bitcoin mining machines.

More specifically, over the past year, Ebang raised approximately $374 million from investors in public offerings and represented it would use these proceeds to “further expand our operations” in cryptocurrency mining, exchange platforms, and general corporate purposes.

These statements were brought into question on Apr. 6, 2021, when analyst Hindenburg Research published a scathing report entitled “Ebang: Yet Another Crypto ‘China Hustle’ Absconding With U.S. Investor Cash.”

According to Hindenburg, the company directed much of the cash out of the company through a series of opaque deals with entities linked to Ebang’s Chairman/CEO and its underwriter.   Specifically, Hindenburg concludes the company directed (1) $103 million into bond purchases linked to its underwriter which has a track record of fraud allegations levied against it, and (2) $21 million to a relative of its Chairman/CEO coincident with raising that amount from investors.

Hindenburg also concludes Ebang is not a leading bitcoin mining machine producer, only sold a pittance compared to other large Chinese producers, and is slated for a 97% decline in such sales for FY 2020.

In response, the price of Ebang shares declined sharply.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Ebang lied to investors about its true operations and use of capital,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are an Ebang investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Ebang should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email EBON@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:21aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Investors of Securities Fraud Lawsuit, Investors with Losses Secure Counsel
GL
11:12aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages ContextLogic (WISH) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Its Attorneys Now, Securities Class Action Filed
GL
11:12aGOEV INVESTOR DEADLINE : Hagens Berman Alerts Canoo (GOEV) Investors to June 1st Deadline in Securities Class Action, Investors with Losses Should Secure Counsel
GL
11:07aHAGENS BERMAN Encourages Skillz (SKLZ) Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm to Recover Losses, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed
GL
11:05aSOS 9-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : Contact HAGENS BERMAN to Recover Losses Due to Alleged Securities Fraud
GL
11:05aHAGENS BERMAN Encourages Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Investors to Contact the Firm Now, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed
GL
11:00aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds Romeo Power (RMO) Investors of Securities Fraud Lawsuit, Investors with Losses Should Secure Counsel
GL
11:00aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds Canaan (CAN) Investors of Securities Fraud Lawsuit, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm Now
GL
10:55aHAGENS BERMAN Reminds Ebang (EBON) Investors of Securities Fraud Lawsuit and Approaching Deadline, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
GL
10:50aEMIRATES REIT CEIC  : Bondholders hire Rothschild to help oppose Dubai fund revamp -sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin falls 8.9% to $34,156
2Bitcoin falls 10% to $33,747, ether down 14%
3Veteran stock picker to join 'Son-chan' on SoftBank board
4MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : CureVac works to boost production capacity ahead of expected vaccine a..

HOT NEWS