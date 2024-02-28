HAMAS CHIEF HANIYEH:HAMAS IS SHOWING FLEXIBILITY IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH ISRAEL, AT THE SAME TIME READY TO CONTINUE THE FIGHT
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|3.899 ILS
|-0.13%
|+0.52%
|-
|2,675 PTS
|-0.13%
|+1.62%
|-
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 5 AM ET
Michigan's strong 'uncommitted' vote shows Israel impact on Biden support
Alexei Navalny's funeral to be held on Friday in Moscow -spokesperson
ECB awaiting data before starting to cut interest rates, De Guindos says
Dollar firms before key inflation data, kiwi sinks as RBNZ holds rates
French payment firm Worldline posts a full-year loss after 'goodwill impairment'
MORNING BID EUROPE-Calm prevails before inflation data, kiwi stirs