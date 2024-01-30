HAMAS CHIEF ISMAIL HANIYEH SAYS THE GROUP RECEIVED THE PARIS CEASEFIRE PROPOSAL AND WILL STUDY IT - STATEMENT
Air freight rates rise amid Red Sea crisis and in run-up to Asia's Lunar New Year
UK stocks edge higher after fresh record on Wall Street; WPP shines
South African rand edges lower ahead of budget balance, Fed meeting
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Tuesday at 3 AM ET
Delivery Hero sells entire 4.5% stake in Deliveroo for GBP77 million
Exclusive-Boeing withdraws bid for safety exemption for Boeing 737 MAX 7