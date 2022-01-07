HAMILTON-RYKER AQUIRES OHIO-BASED TIME STAFFING

Martin, TN, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin, TN based Hamilton-Ryker has acquired Time Staffing, a staffing company that provides talent to businesses and employment to job seekers in Northwest Ohio. The acquisition added an additional 12 offices to Hamilton-Ryker’s portfolio, bringing their total geographic locations to 40.

“For the past 50 years, we have always focused on delivering beneficial employment services and opportunities to the small-town communities in which we operate, and Time Staffing shares in that mentality,” said CEO Kelly McCreight. “So, it made perfect sense to add Time Staffing to our family of brands. We will continue to use the Time Staffing brand in the Ohio and Michigan area—continuing the great work that has been done by the Time Staffing team.”

Time Staffing is the seventh brand in the Hamilton-Ryker family, along with Hamilton-Ryker Group, Priority Personnel, T&T Distribution Staffing, iSymphony, TalentGro and Hamilton-Ryker Federal.

McCreight added, “This acquisition demonstrates that with a sound financial strategy, a company can overcome any economic difficulty. Our strategic business decisions, coupled with our proven operations, have allowed us to endure for the past 50 years, and we will continue to do so for years to come.”

Time Staffing was established in 1992 by Jeff Doepker. Employees at Time Staffing firmly believe in using what they refer to as the “3 C’s” of customer service - caring, commitment and communication - to deliver results to job seekers and employers alike. This resulted in their receipt of several awards including the revered Best of Staffing award for both Client Satisfaction and Talent Satisfaction in 2019 and 2020. The company is also a member of the American Staffing Association and the Ohio Staffing and Search Association; and has received an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

“The two organizations mirror each other in so many ways - from our small-town roots to servicing the finest companies in our markets” said Jeff Doepker, former owner of Time Staffing. “Our staff looks forward to the many opportunities that will open with the union of our two companies. This includes additional resources in training, technology advancement, and workforce solutions through TalentGro, and iSymphony.”

