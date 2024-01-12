HAPAG-LLOYD INCURRING ADDITIONAL COSTS IN HIGH DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLIONS MONTHLY DUE TO RED SEA SITUATION - FUNKE MEDIA GROUP, CITING SPOKESPERSON
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|163.3 EUR
|+2.25%
|-4.41%
|30 730 M $
Oil Jumps Following Air Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Yemen; Equities Higher
BOJ seen sticking to forecast of inflation staying near target, sources say
UK Oil & Gas sinks after GBP750,000 fundraise via discounted placing
UK says Houthi strikes were self defence, no more missions planned immediately
India's JSW proposes to top Adani's bid for coal-power plant -sources
FCC Sends Letters to Automakers, Telcos About Abusers Using Connected Cars
WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates as cases surge