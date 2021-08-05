HAPS Alliance Growth and Momentum Helps Unlock Potential of the Stratosphere

The HAPS Alliance, an association of cross-industry players working to enable a High-Altitude Platform Station (HAPS) ecosystem, today announced Alliance growth and momentum with the appointment of Kraus Hamdani Aerospace’s Fatema Hamdani and Capgemini’s Rory Mulvey to its Board and the publication of its new white paper “Driving the Potential of the Stratosphere,” available as a free downloadable document.

"Now in its second year, the HAPS Alliance continues to grow and drive forward advancements to the HAPS ecosystem. Our newly published white paper and appointed Directors are examples of the Alliance’s evolution,” said HAPS Alliance Officer and Treasurer Gregory Ewert. “In addition to highlighting member company achievements, the white paper touches upon the legacy of HAPS pioneer and Alliance co-founder Loon and highlights the industry opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. We welcome our new Directors and would like to thank the HAPS Alliance members for all their contributions to this paper."

‘Driving the Potential of the Stratosphere’ White Paper Reveals Member Use Cases

Developed by HAPS Alliance members, the authoritative paper, “Driving the Potential of the Stratosphere,” highlights the stratosphere’s potential to offer greater connectivity and support a wide range of applications, including connectivity, earth observation, disaster management, maritime communications, infrastructure inspections, and humanitarian missions. Telecommunications, technology, aviation, and aerospace companies, as well as public and educational institutions, will benefit from the paper’s use cases and insights from HAPS Alliance members.

By 2029, the HAPS market is expected to generate $4 billion in value due to market demand, research, and funding from various agencies, according to Northern Sky Research. However, to tap into the larger market opportunity, HAPS solutions in the stratosphere need to operate in harsh thermal conditions, including temperatures as low as -90°C. The paper highlights how HAPS Alliance member organizations are navigating these challenges to build a cooperative ecosystem. The paper outlines how HAPS Alliance member solutions are unlocking the potential of the stratosphere, filling a capability gap between terrestrial networks and satellites at 18-50 km above the surface of the earth.

Alliance Board Expands with Leaders from Kraus Hamdani Aerospace and Capgemini

The HAPS Alliance named two new members to its executive board: Rory J. Mulvey, Head of Satellite Communications & Regional Communication Service Providers at Capgemini, and Fatema Hamdani, Co-Founder and CEO of Kraus Hamdani Aerospace, Inc. The HAPS Alliance Board is comprised of thought leaders in their respective fields, including telecom, aerospace, communication technologies as well as emerging applications of Internet of Things (IoT), regulatory policy development, and more.

“We are pleased to welcome Rory and Fatema to the HAPS Alliance Board, as we continue building and delivering a HAPS ecosystem that brings connectivity to more people, places, and things worldwide,” said HAPS Alliance President Ken Riordan. “Each brings deep and diverse expertise across HAPS markets and will be integral to further advancing our strategic vision.”

HAPS Alliance Membership Benefits

All companies interested in the HAPS ecosystem are encouraged to become HAPS Alliance members. Alliance membership levels, Principal, General, and Government and Education, are open to organizations across any business vertical. Members have the opportunity to become involved in various membership initiatives including working groups, member-only meetings, and collaboration with other HAPS Alliance members to work on technology components and use cases for enabling a smarter world.

About the HAPS Alliance

The HAPS Alliance is an industry association of High-Altitude Platform Station (HAPS) industry leaders that include telecommunications, technology, aviation, and aerospace companies, as well as public and educational institutions. United by a vision to address diverse social issues and create new value through the utilization of high-altitude vehicles in the stratosphere, the Alliance is working to accelerate the development and commercial adoption of HAPS technology by promoting and building industry-wide standards, interoperability guidelines and regulatory policies in both the telecommunication and aviation industries. For more information, please visit https://hapsalliance.org/

