Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

HARKER SAYS FED CANNOT AFFECT SUPPLY ISSUES THROUGH MONETARY POLICY

01/13/2022 | 04:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HARKER SAYS FED CANNOT AFFECT SUPPLY ISSUES THROUGH MONETARY POLICY


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.03% 0.72787 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.00% 1.37064 Delayed Quote.0.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.09% 0.7986 Delayed Quote.0.47%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.12% 1.14539 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.26% 0.013521 Delayed Quote.0.93%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.22% 0.68607 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:27pBiden administration says it has procured 380 million COVID-19 tests
RE
04:26pCES unable to confirm COVID-19 cases after 70 S.Korean nationals test positive
RE
04:25pHealth Care Down Amid Valuation Concerns -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:25pIndustrials Flat Ahead Of Earnings Season -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:24pU.S. Senator Sinema sinks Democrats' hopes for passing voting rights reform
RE
04:23pHarker says fed needs to get policy back on a path to normalization
RE
04:23pHarker says there are always frothy parts of the market but he is not overly concerned about them right now
RE
04:23pCanada's Quebec pressing ahead with plan to tax unvaccinated, details soon
RE
04:22pHarker says balance sheet runoff should be steeper than it was before but not dramatically so
RE
04:22pMaterials Drop As Producer Price Inflation Levels Off -- Materials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia Oyj : to deploy high performance optical backbone for WINDTRE
2ARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3FTSE 100 retreats from 2-year high
4Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Asos, Block, Dow, Metlife...
5China Evergrande secures payment extension as more developers race to a..

HOT NEWS