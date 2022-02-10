Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HARMAN Acquires Mixed Reality Pioneer Apostera

02/10/2022 | 08:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Apostera’s market-leading solution and expertise accelerates HARMAN’s capabilities and product portfolio in the developing AR/MR automotive space

HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced the acquisition of Apostera, a Germany-based automotive technology company.

Apostera’s augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) software solutions will expand HARMAN’s automotive product offerings and position the company at the forefront of automotive AR/MR experience design.

“HARMAN is dedicated to delivering in-car experiences with the speed and flexibility of consumer technology together with the reliability and performance of automotive grade solutions,” said Christian Sobottka, President, Automotive Division, HARMAN. “By seamlessly blending AR with the physical environment, Apostera’s mixed reality solution furthers this goal, transforming any display in the car into a richly contextual experience.”

Apostera’s mixed reality solution combines Augmented Reality, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, and sensor fusion in a hardware-agnostic software platform. Combined with HARMAN’s digital cockpit product portfolio, these new software solutions will bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds.

“We are proud to join HARMAN, a visionary leader in automotive technologies that has been central to the digital transformation of the industry,” said Andrey Golubinskiy, CEO of Apostera. “The scale and reach that HARMAN will bring to our technologies will propel their adoption as the industry benchmark and bring richer in-vehicle experiences to more drivers than ever before.”

Apostera’s employees will join HARMAN as part of the company's Automotive division. “We welcome our new team members to HARMAN,” said Sobottka, “and we look forward to delivering together the next breakthrough MR products to our partners across the automotive industry.”

ABOUT HARMAN
HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

© 2022 HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated. All rights reserved. Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson are trademarks of HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated, registered in the United States and/or other countries. AKG is a trademark of AKG Acoustics GmbH, registered in the United States and/or other countries. Features, specifications and appearance are subject to change without notice.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
08:12aBombardier reports US$238M Q4 profit compared with loss a year earlier
AQ
08:12aALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:12aDave & Buster's Becomes Your UFC Viewing Headquarters
BU
08:12aRBC Bearings Incorporated Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results
BU
08:12aForgeRock Announces Revised Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call
BU
08:12aBASF Venture Capital and Orbia Ventures Invest in Israeli Biotech Company FortePhest
BU
08:11aS&W SEED : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:11aPACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
08:11aPG&E CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
08:11aMandatory notification of trade in Horisont Energi AS ("Company")
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stock recovery takes a breather ahead of U.S. inflation numbers
2Delivery Hero Shares Plunge After 'Disappointing' 4Q Update
3THYSSENKRUPP : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
4Atos' new boss aims to start on clean slate with $2.7 billion writedown..
5L'Oreal shares slip as marketing spending weighs on margins

HOT NEWS