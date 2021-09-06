Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HBR Colorado Launches New Program to Buy Houses in Colorado Springs

09/06/2021 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Local "we buy houses" company HBR Colorado has recently announced a new campaign to purchase more houses as-is with cash in and around the city of Colorado Springs. The owner of the company, Brian Rudderow, was quoted saying "we buy houses in any condition in Colorado Springs and we even allow the sellers to remain in the property for up to 30 days in certain situations to add an extra layer of convenience."

One major reason that homeowners choose to sell their houses fast to investors is that they don't have to clean up the home, remove junk, and make expensive repairs to the property before selling it. An investor will pay cash for houses in their current condition and they normally will cover all closing costs as well so this makes it extremely attractive for homeowners that are facing difficult situations and would simply like to get rid of their home as fast as possible.

Some of the most common situations where cash buyers can be of use are foreclosure, divorce, tax liens, mold damage, fire damage, tax liens, inheritance, extensive repairs, bad tenants, squatters, job relocation, and more. Sellers that are facing these situations need someone that is honest and reliable and will treat them fairly to assist them with getting the cash that they need to move on with their life and solve this current financial burden that is facing them.

A lot of companies in the "we buy houses" space aren't ethical or trustworthy, and it's extremely difficult to get someone on the phone that has a decent personality and will treat the seller with fairness. HBR Colorado's unique selling proposition is that when you call their number or visit the live chat on their website you will actually talk one-on-one with the owner Brian Rudderow about selling the home. This is extremely rare because most companies will have a sales agent answer the phone that will read a script and it just comes off as disingenuous.  

Selling a house as-is can be difficult unless the research is done to locate an honest home buying company that will treat the seller with dignity and respect. Facing expensive closing costs, tax liens, and other pending bills can make a homeowner extremely stressed out and in a position where they need someone to trust that can help them get cash in days, not weeks or months. Investors that pay cash for homes in Colorado like HBR Colorado can enable sellers to get out from under the home they no longer want to deal with and onto the next chapter of their lives.

HBR Colorado

3094 1/2 W Colorado Ave.

Colorado Springs, CO 80904

www.hbrcolorado.com

(719) 286-0053

Brian Rudderow

rapidhomeliquidation@gmail.com

Related Images

  
Sell House Fast In Colorado As Is
Get Cash For Your Colorado Home in One Week

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Primary Logo

Sell House Fast In Colorado As Is

Sell House Fast In Colorado As Is

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:41pAGFA GEVAERT : Share buyback program – regulated information
AQ
04:41pBANK NORWEGIAN : Trade subject to notification for primary insiders
AQ
04:41pRUBIS : Première feuille de route RSE 2022-2025 - Adhésion au Pacte mondial des Nations unies
DJ
04:41pVALBIOTIS : Announces the Completion of Recruitment for the Phase II HEART Clinical Study Conducted With TOTUM•070 in Hypercholesterolemia, a Risk Factor for Cardiovascular Disease
BU
04:41pRUBIS : First CSR roadmap 2022-2025 - Adhesion to the United Nations Global Compact
DJ
04:40pAGEAS / : reports on first week of share buy-back programme
AQ
04:39pChina to push on with opening capital markets to foreign investors
RE
04:38pOTELLO : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
04:36pRUBIS : Opérations effectuées dans le cadre du programme de rachat d'actions (hors contrat de liquidité) du 30 août au 3 septembre 2021
DJ
04:36pRUBIS : Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 30 to September 3, 2021
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares lifted by prospect of rates staying low for longer
2Dollar brushes aside jobs report losses; Aussie struggles
3Risk appetite is up
4Analyst recommendations: Asos, Best Buy, Docusign, Greif, Hewlett Packa..
5JD.com says founder Liu to step away from day-to-day operations

HOT NEWS