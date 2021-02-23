Log in
HBW Resources : Deepens Bipartisan Strength With Addition of John Northington Jr. to Federal Affairs Team

02/23/2021 | 08:09am EST
HBW Adds More Federal Expertise in Renewable, Traditional Energy

Leading strategic public policy, communications and advocacy firm HBW Resources today announced the hiring of John Northington, Jr., as Director of Federal Affairs, expanding the company’s bipartisan strength and renewable and traditional energy expertise.

He is HBW’s fourth hire in 2021, reflecting the firm’s record 2020 growth.

Northington brings more than a decade of public and private sector energy policy and regulatory experience. A passionate advocate for responsible energy development as the world moves toward a lower-carbon future, Northington specializes in upstream, midstream, and renewable issues.

“John is a tremendous addition to our federal affairs team who embodies our firm’s founding commitment to bipartisanship and finding solutions for clients by seeking common ground,” HBW Resources Managing Partner David Holt said. “John’s experience in midstream, upstream, renewable energy, as well as conservation and environmental regulation, builds on our core expertise and commitment to serving clients across the energy industry, whether in emerging or traditional sectors.”

“The energy world has so many exciting opportunities and daunting challenges right now, and I’m looking forward to bringing my experience working with professionals in the industry and the Biden Administration to help HBW and our clients,” Northington said. “I’m thrilled to join an industry leader that shares my passion for building a bright energy future that wholeheartedly embraces responsible development, environmental stewardship, conservation and innovation.”

Involved in Democratic politics for more than 15 years, Northington is a veteran of local, state, and federal campaigns, including President Barack Obama’s successful 2012 run. During the Obama Administration, Northington served as Special Advisor to the Director of the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement at the Department of the Interior (DOI).

There, he focused on a wide range of matters involving the safe operations of U.S. Outer Continental Shelf oil and gas activity, including the Well Control Rule finalization and other regulations. John assisted with permitting, monitoring and tribal engagement while working on the Arctic Rule and Arctic Development, and spearheaded the International Regulators’ Forum 2015 meeting. He also worked with the Office of Congressional and International Affairs and the Office of Offshore Regulatory Programs to help achieve various Administration objectives, including sharing U.S. safety and regulatory best practices with foreign nations.

Northington’s other work includes Endangered Species Act consulting. He will work from HBW’s Houston headquarters.

About HBW Resources:

Headquartered in Houston with offices across the U.S., HBW Resources is a strategic advisory firm that excels at navigating clients through the intersection of politics, policy and industry innovation. The company’s multidisciplinary approach helps clients achieve goals by shaping industry dialogue, designing innovative solutions and crafting sensible policy via media and regulatory affairs, government relations and environmental and social governance. HBW’s industry experts offer hands-on experience and strategic counsel, plus consulting and risk mitigation services for businesses dependent on the sociopolitical and economic landscape.


© Business Wire 2021
