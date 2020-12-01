HC3 : Adds Three Industry Experts to Senior Leadership Team

HC3, a data-driven technology company delivering unique customer communications, announces new roles for Lee Long as Chief Experience Officer, Lakyn Gaddy as Client Success Manager, and Kathy Taylor as Director of Strategic Partnerships. The trio joins HC3 after the company’s acquisition of Banc Statements. Inc. (BSI) in October 2020.

“From the early stages of working with Lee we saw that she would be an excellent fit for our executive leadership team. Her commitment to both clients and staff were apparent,” said Griffin McGahey, President of HC3.

Long will build out a new department as Chief Experience Officer overseeing compliance and quality assurance while creating a new team to facilitate client success. Her career in financial printing and communications spans more than 20 years. Most recently she served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for BSI where she oversaw the company’s growth and performance. Prior to BSI, Long served as Founder and Co-Owner of a digital marketing firm, and Vice President of Sales and Marketing for NCP Solutions.

In her new role as Director of Strategic Partnerships, Kathy Taylor is responsible for developing new business opportunities through relationships with senior leadership at key organizations. With more than 15 years of experience, Taylor holds expertise in brand development, management, strategic analytics, and marketing. She previously served as Senior Vice President of Business Development at BSI and Co-Founder at a digital marketing firm.

As Client Success Manager, Lakyn Gaddy builds and maintains top-level relationships with existing clients. She works to provide relationship engagement and assist with any business or technical challenges they face in communicating with their customers. Gaddy began her career with BSI in 2008 as Production Manager, ultimately progressing into the roles of Director and Vice President of Client Services.

“The addition and subsequent promotion of Lee, Lakyn, and Kathy to our team underscores our commitment to deliver the best quality service to our clients, stated McGahey. “Each of these leaders are instrumental parts in our company’s growth. Their industry knowledge and business acumen will continue to lead us into the next chapter of HC3 history.”

