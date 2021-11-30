HC3 Upgrades to Larger Printing and Mailing Facility in Indianapolis

- New facility to house Superweb Webjet 200d printer powered by Memjet -

HC3, a data-driven tech company delivering customer communications, announced today that they upgraded to a larger facility in Indianapolis to meet growing demand for their financial communications services. The new print and mail facility is 53% larger than the existing facility. The updated facility not only provides the necessary resources to meet the current growth of HC3, but also provides a backup facility to ensure business continuity. The space is fully redundant to the Birmingham and Dallas facilities, housing a Superweb Webjet 200d printer powered by Memjet.

HC3 acquired Bank Statements, Inc. (BSI) in October of 2020. The acquisition increased the number of financial institutions that HC3 partners with by 31% and also included a print and mail facility in Indianapolis. As a result of the continued growth, HC3 invested in a new print facility in the city to provide the space needed for the Superweb Webjet 200d printer and accommodate additional demand. The new facility ensures continued production for disaster recovery needs, such as inclement weather and power outages at other HC3 locations, to ensure banks and credit unions meet their statement and communications compliance obligations.

“The new expanded facility is yet another example of our commitment to the growth of our employees and the needs of our clients,” said Gerald Pettway, Chief Operating Officer at HC3. “The more modern and faster equipment will allow our employees the opportunity to enhance their skills and marketability, all while allowing us the ability to provide exceptional customer delivery times.”

The upgraded facility will not only allow HC3 to serve the additional customers from the acquisition, but will enable exponential growth in the midwest region. The Superweb printer enables HC3 to print 36,000 sheets per hour. This is HC3’s third Superweb printer, following the 2014 installation in their Texas facility, which exponentially increased print capacity and allowed HC3 to take on more work in the southeast.

About HC3

Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., HC3 connects financial institutions to their customers. By outsourcing bank statements with HC3, financial institutions leverage document design, digital delivery, and print delivery. Through these solutions, banks and credit unions can make a statement that reflects their brand. For more information, call (877) 838-2345 or visit www.hc3.io.

