Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HCCA Celebrates the 25th Annual Compliance Institute--Now Virtual

01/26/2021 | 04:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA)® is celebrating the 25th anniversary of our flagship conference, the Compliance Institute, April 19-22, 2021. For over two decades, this conference has served as the primary educational and networking event for healthcare compliance professionals across the country. We're thrilled to celebrate this milestone anniversary with four days of first-class compliance and ethics education.

"For this very special 25th anniversary, we hoped we could all be together to celebrate," said Gerry Zack, CEO of SCCE & HCCA, "But even in the virtual environment, in which the CI will be held, we'll provide another great lineup of speakers and topics, and we'll find some time to celebrate our 25th birthday along the way."

The Compliance Institute offers attendees insights and guidance on real-world compliance issues, emerging trends, and practical solutions—now from the comfort of their home or office. Each of our 170+ sessions is led by an industry professional and organized by knowledge level: basic, intermediate, and advanced.

Subject areas include:

  • Auditing and Monitoring
  • Behavioral Health
  • Case Studies
  • Compliance Law
  • General Compliance/Hot Topics
  • How to Succeed as a Compliance Officer
  • Internal Audit
  • Investigations
  • Physician Compliance
  • Post-Acute Care
  • Privacy and Security
  • Risk Management
  • Telehealth

The Compliance Institute also offers enough Compliance Certification Board (CCB)® continuing education units to sit for either the Certified in Healthcare Compliance (CHC)®, Certified in Healthcare Privacy Compliance (CHPC®), or Certified in Healthcare Research Compliance (CHRC)® exam. Exams are optional and require a separate application and fee.

For a limited time, HCCA is offering registrants a reduced price for early bird registration; this offer is available until March 9, 2021.

View the agenda and register at www.hcca-info.org/2021CI  

About HCCA 
Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA)® was founded in 1996 to serve the health care compliance profession in championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote lasting success and integrity of healthcare organizations. From our headquarters in Minneapolis, MN, we serve 12,700+ members who work at hospitals, medical groups, clinics, research facilities, health plan providers, and more. 

Visit HCCA's website at www.hcca-info.org or call 888.580.8373. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hcca-celebrates-the-25th-annual-compliance-institutenow-virtual-301215649.html

SOURCE Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA)


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:52pDIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
04:52pALLIANZGI ANNOUNCES ADJOURNMENT OF SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS FOR ALLIANZGI ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE & TECHNOLOGY OPPORTUNITIES FUND (NYSE : Aio)
BU
04:51pHC2 HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:51pDelwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. Announces Separate Trading of Class A Common Stock and Warrants
GL
04:51pHOPE BANCORP : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share
BU
04:50pVolkswagen asks U.S. Supreme Court to reverse ruling on local emissions claims
RE
04:50pBEST BUY : 5 ways to up your Big Game viewing experience at home
PU
04:50pFRANKLIN FINANCIAL SERVICES : Reports 2020 Q4 Earnings; Declares Dividend
PR
04:50pCLEANSPARK : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against CleanSpark, Inc.
PR
04:50pINV Metals Announces Private Placement Financing
GL
Latest news "Companies"