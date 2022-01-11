Log in
HCCA to Provide First-Class Educational Experience for Compliance Professionals at the 2022 Compliance Institute

01/11/2022 | 02:39pm EST
MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Compliance Association® (HCCA) is pleased to offer compliance professionals the opportunity to attend our flagship conference this March—the 26th Annual Compliance Institute (CI). For over two and a half decades, this event has been HCCA's primary educational and networking event for practitioners, providing attendees the latest in real-world compliance issues, emerging trends, and practical applications.

This year, HCCA is offering participants the opportunity to attend the CI on-site in Phoenix or virtually. Attendees will learn from industry leaders, expand their professional networks, and enhance their careers. Our educational sessions are organized by knowledge level (basic, intermediate, and advanced) and cover a variety of hot topics, such as information blocking, cybersecurity, Anti-Kickback Statute, Stark Law, telehealth, compliance investigations, and much more.

In-person attendees can join us on-site at the Phoenix Convention Center on March 28–31. Participants will receive access to 109 educational sessions, network face-to-face with peers and speakers, earn up to 25.2 live Compliance Certification Board (CCB)® continuing education units (CEUs), and get the opportunity to take an optional CCB certification exam offered on the last day of the conference. Exams are optional and require a separate application and fee.

For those who can't join in-person, the CI is offering a virtual attendance option on March 29–31. Attendees will receive access to 47 educational sessions, be able to explore our robust online platform, touch base with colleagues, and earn up to 18 live CCB CEUs. For those interested in taking a CCB certification exam, CCB also offers a remote proctored exam option.

Both in-person and virtual attendees will receive 60-day access to all available conference session recordings after the event.

Early bird registration is now available—sign up by February 16 to save!

To register or see the full agenda, visit www.hcca-info.org/2022CI

About HCCA
Health Care Compliance Association® (HCCA) is a non-profit professional membership organization for healthcare compliance professionals. Since 1996, HCCA has been championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote the lasting success and integrity of healthcare organizations. From our headquarters in Minneapolis, MN, we serve over 12,400 members who work at hospitals, medical groups, clinics, research facilities, health plan providers, and more.

HCCA offers 50+ conferences annually, weekly webinars, publications, training resources, certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hcca-to-provide-first-class-educational-experience-for-compliance-professionals-at-the-2022-compliance-institute-301458737.html

SOURCE Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA)


© PRNewswire 2022
