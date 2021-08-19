 HCL Appoints New Leader in Brazil to Fuel Latin American Growth

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, has appointed Fabiano Funari as the country head for Brazil.

Funari joined the organization to spearhead HCL’s growth for all industries and capabilities in Brazil, where HCL employs more than 800 people across its national headquarters in Sao Paulo and delivery centers in Sao Paulo, Sau Leopoldo and Curitiba. HCL services more than 30 clients across Brazil.

Funari has held leadership positions at various global technology companies. He has a successful track record in sales and service delivery and a deep understanding of the local marketplace, including its needs and unique characteristics. He brings digital transformation, cloudification and deep IT expertise, combined with 20 years of experience and passion in helping customers through the challenges they face for continued competitive growth.

“I’m excited to lead and be part of HCL’s dynamic team in Brazil, a country that’s home to innovative firms eager for a technology company to provide world-class solutions,” Funari said. “With HCL’s presence in Latin America, we’ll be able to continue to deliver top services to new and existing customers.”

With Funari’s appointment, HCL continues to widen its global footprint, provide digital transformation services across all industries and add to its customer roster. Its existing customer base will also benefit from HCL’s expansion in Latin America at a time when global connection has become crucial.

HCL Corporate Vice President Anil Ganjoo will serve as the corporate sponsor for the region.

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade, today. HCL’s Mode 1-2-3 strategy, based on its deep-domain industry expertise, client-centricity and entrepreneurial culture of Ideapreneurship™, enables businesses to transform into next-gen enterprises.

HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P). ITBS enables global enterprises to transform their businesses through offerings in the areas of applications, infrastructure, digital process operations and next-generation digital transformation solutions. ERS offers engineering services and solutions in all aspects of product development and platform engineering. P&P provides modernized software products to global clients for their technology and industry-specific requirements. Through its cutting-edge co-innovation labs, global delivery capabilities and broad global network, HCL delivers holistic services in various industry verticals, including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Public Services.

As a leading global technology company, HCL takes pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability, and education initiatives. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2021, HCL had consolidated revenue of $10.54 billion. Its more than 175,000 Ideapreneurs operate out of 50 countries.

For more information, visit www.hcltech.com.

