HCL Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

HCL America Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for 2021. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at HCL America. This year, 78 percent of its employees in the United Stated said it’s a great place to work – 19 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly and have a fair chance at promotion.

Additional key highlights of HCL America results include:

86 percent people at HCL America felt they are given a lot of responsibility

86 percent of the employees said they can take time off from work when it’s necessary

85 percent of the employees say management trusts people to do a good job

85 percent of those surveyed considered management as honest and ethical in its business practices

85 percent of employees say when they look at what they accomplish, they feel a sense of pride

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that HCL is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

“We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ as we are intensely committed to providing our employees an inclusive, diverse and highly engaging environment,” said Ramachandran Sundararajan, Executive Vice President and Head of HR, HCL America. “We owe our continued success and growth to our talented and passionate employees across the nation. We are grateful for all they do and continue to encourage a focus on innovation and embracement of an entrepreneurial mindset.”

HCL Technologies has more than 30 years of history in the United States, with a nationwide workforce of around 17,000 employees and multiple global delivery centers and innovation labs. The company’s strong collaboration with clients, alliance partners, government and academia, are testimony of HCL’s commitment to the region, which contributes nearly 60 percent of the total company revenues.

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at:

www.hcltech.com/rise-at-hcl

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade, today. HCL’s Mode 1- 2-3 strategy, based on its deep-domain industry expertise, customer-centricity and entrepreneurial culture of Ideapreneurship™, enables businesses to transform into next-gen enterprises.

HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P). ITBS enables global enterprises to transform their businesses through offerings in the areas of applications, infrastructure, digital process operations and next generational digital transformation solutions. ERS offers engineering services and solutions in all aspects of product development and platform engineering. P&P provides modernized software products to global clients for their technology and industry specific requirements. Through its cutting-edge co-innovation labs, global delivery capabilities and broad global network, HCL delivers holistic services in various industry verticals, categorized as Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology & Services, Telecom & Media, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Public Services.

As a leading global technology company, HCL takes pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability, and education initiatives. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2021, HCL had consolidated revenue of US$ 10.54 B. Its 176,499 Ideapreneurs operate out of 50 countries.

For more information, visit www.hcltech.com

