HCL Technologies Brings New Jobs to the Northeast with Hartford Center Opening

Center to focus on creating new opportunities in digital innovation across industries

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, is bringing technology, digital innovation and new jobs to the Northeast with the opening of its Global Delivery Center in Hartford. The new center serves its flagship client -- Stanley Black & Decker -- and will expand to support clients across industries including manufacturing, aerospace and defense, insurance, life sciences and health care.

Celebrating the official opening of HCL Technologies’ Hartford Center with traditional lamp lighting ceremony. Left to right: Mayor of Hartford Luke A. Bronin; Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont; Donald Allan, President & CFO of Stanley Black & Decker; Jill Kouri, CMO of HCL Technologies; C Vijayakumar, CEO & MD of HCL Technologies; and Ajay Bahl, EVP of HCL Technologies. (Photo: Business Wire)

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, Hartford Mayor Luke A. Bronin, HCL CEO C Vijayakumar, Stanley Black & Decker CEO James M. Loree and other dignitaries attended the Nov. 12 inauguration ceremony for the Center at 10 State House Square in Hartford.

HCL plans to create 500 new jobs in Connecticut in the next 24 to 36 months. Positions will include leading-edge technology roles in IoT, augmented reality, aerospace engineering, infrastructure, digital workplace, IT applications and operations technologies. HCL is also partnering with local community colleges and universities to create new opportunities for college graduates and to help fast-track careers for budding technology professionals.

First announced in February 2020, the Hartford Center will feature a Smart Manufacturing Lab showcasing state-of-the-art technologies from HCL and its ecosystem. It will ultimately serve as a primary hub for HCL clients in the region and nationwide. The Smart Manufacturing Lab is one of multiple centers HCL is opening across the United States as part of its expansion plans. HCL today has more than 22,000 U.S. employees.

“We are honored that HCL chose Connecticut to expand its presence in the U.S.,” Lamont said. “The Hartford Center will bring new opportunities to our community and connect our talented workforce and future graduates with job opportunities in some of the fastest-growing industries.”

“HCL is helping Stanley Black & Decker effectively manage and deliver the business technologies and services needed to thrive in a digital age,” Loree said. “We’re pleased to officially welcome HCL to Connecticut and we look forward to strengthening our partnership with the new center in our home state.”

“We’ve been committed to the Northeast with a strong presence in the tri-state area, and I’m thrilled to expand into Connecticut,” Vijayakumar said. “Our Hartford Center provides people the opportunity to work across a range of industries, leveraging cutting-edge technologies, and we are committed to becoming an employer of choice in the region.”

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade, today. HCL’s Mode 1-2-3 strategy, based on its deep-domain industry expertise, client-centricity and entrepreneurial culture of Ideapreneurship™, enables businesses to transform into next-gen enterprises.

HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P). ITBS enables global enterprises to transform their businesses through offerings in the areas of applications, infrastructure, digital process operations and next-generation digital transformation solutions. ERS offers engineering services and solutions in all aspects of product development and platform engineering. P&P provides modernized software products to global clients for their technology and industry-specific requirements. Through its cutting-edge co-innovation labs, global delivery capabilities and broad global network, HCL delivers holistic services in various industry verticals, including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Public Services.

As a leading global technology company, HCL takes pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability, and education initiatives. For the 12 months ended September 30, 2021, HCL had consolidated revenue of $10.82 billion. Its more than 187,000 Ideapreneurs operate out of 50 countries.

For more information, visit www.hcltech.com

Forward–looking Statement

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve several risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements.

