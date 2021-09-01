HCSS Named to BuiltWorlds 2021 Infrastructure Tech 50 List

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCSS, a leading provider of innovative software that helps heavy civil businesses streamline their operations, announces the company was named to BuiltWorlds 2021 Infrastructure Tech 50 List, which features leading companies that offer cutting-edge infrastructure technology. HCSS HeavyBid won in the Preconstruction Planning category and HCSS HeavyJob earned a top spot in the Construction Management category. BuiltWorlds is the premier, global network enabling buildings & infrastructure professionals to learn about important trends and technology, share insights, and make strategic connections to adapt and succeed in a changing world.

"We are delighted that HeavyJob and HeavyBid have been recognized for the value they bring to construction companies by BuiltWorlds," said Steve McGough, President & CFO, HCSS. "As the federal government pushes toward passing a new infrastructure bill, contractors need solutions like ours to be prepared for an impending uptick in work. HeavyBid and HeavyJob are just two of our software solutions—our suite of products can help customers control and automate their entire project lifecycle to do more with less."

The Infrastructure Tech 50 List features solutions specifically addressing the planning, design, construction, operation, and maintenance of the BuiltWorlds' infrastructure assets such as roadways, bridges, tunnels, and more. The list includes leading companies and up-and-coming providers helping built industry players plan, manage, execute, and deliver their infrastructure assets across seven categories:

Master Planning

Engineering & Design

Construction Management

Equipment & Machinery

Preconstruction Planning

Materials

Asset Management & Maintenance

HeavyBid is construction estimating software that is used by 50,000+ estimators for earthwork, underground, highways, pipelines, plants, and other heavy construction disciplines. Heavy construction companies whose estimates include a lot of resources, crews, and alternate construction methods commonly use infrastructure construction estimating software such as HeavyBid to help save time, increase accuracy, and minimize the possibility of costly mistakes by going paperless.

HeavyJob improves how construction firms manage work by providing instant and accurate job costing to help companies stay on time and on budget. HeavyJob streamlines operations between the field and the office by digitizing construction timecards so supervisors and foremen can submit their daily field documentation faster.

About HCSS

Since 1986, HCSS has been developing software to help construction companies streamline their operations. Today, we are recognized as a pioneer and trusted leader in estimating, operations, and fleet software, serving thousands of construction companies across the nation. Visit www.hcss.com to learn more.

###

For More Information contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

Office: 770.642.2080 x 214

Cell: 404.421.8497

Email: Becky@MediaFirst.Net

Related Images



HCSS Logo

HCSS Construction Management Software

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment