HD-PLC Alliance : Endorsed IEEE 1901-2020 as the Next Generation HD-PLC™ Standard

In order to integrate the latest improvements in speed and range of the HD-PLC*1 technology promoted by HD-PLC Alliance*2, the Alliance has proposed the specifications of the next generation technology to the IEEE Standards Association*3. To the great satisfaction of the Alliance members, recently published IEEE 1901-2020 Standard includes the latest HD-PLC features that provide higher speed, longer range wired communications over existing metal wires (control cable, coaxial cable, power cable, etc.).

Compared with wireless communication systems, HD-PLC enables more secure, stable and reliable communications. Furthermore, the use of existing cables allows a network infrastructure to cover not only indoors such as homes, buildings and factories but also outdoors extending several kilometers.

Mr. Yoshiyuki Miyabe, Senior Adviser of HD-PLC Alliance and Senior Managing Executive Officer of Panasonic Corporation, has sent a message, “Our company and HD-PLC Alliance have developed the HD-PLC technology cooperatively, which is now published as IEEE 1901-2020 standard. We anticipate this standardization will help make HD-PLC a breakthrough technology for the coming era of IoT. Making the most of this result for various products and business solutions for the future, we endeavor to further support innovation and advancement of the technology to provide new values to our customers.”

HD-PLC Alliance devotes its efforts to promote the technology through a certification program and logo. The test environment is being updated to offer the current third-generation communication compatibility services as well as upcoming fourth generation interoperability certification services compliant with IEEE 1901-2020.

On March 18, 2021, a webinar*4 on this technology will be held, organized by IEEE SA and HD-PLC Alliance. Also, please visit our renewed website.*5

(Note) *1: HD-PLC™: A registered trademark or trademark of Panasonic Corporation in Japan and other countries. *2: HD-PLC Alliance: Established on September 25, 2007 with the aim to expand the use of High-definition Power Line Communication (HD-PLC) and to ensure communication compatibility. *3: IEEE Standards Association: Standards association within the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) IEEE 1901-2020 standard: https://standards.ieee.org/standard/1901-2020.html *4: IEEE SA and HD-PLC Alliance Webinar March 2021 Subtitle: Home networking, Industrial and Building automation through HD-PLC (High-Speed Powerline Communication) Learn more: https://standards.ieee.org/events/index.html *5: HD-PLC Alliance Homepage: https://hd-plc.org/

