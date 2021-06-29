HDI : Unveils the Strategic Case Studies to be Presented at SupportWorld Live 2021

Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, UCLA Health IT and Carnegie Mellon University Among Organizations to Share Service and Support Best Practices

HDI, the leading organization dedicated to elevating technical service and support across the enterprise, today unveils the 17 case study sessions that will be presented at SupportWorld Live, taking place November 6-11, 2021, at the Omni Resort at Championsgate in Orlando. The case studies will offer attendees valuable insight into service and support strategies being implemented in healthcare, higher education, financial services and other industries. Register to attend SupportWorld Live here.

The organizations presenting strategic case studies at SupportWorld Live include:

Akamai Technologies : Building an Engaged Global Team, One Connection at a Time

: Building an Engaged Global Team, One Connection at a Time Blackbaud : The Capacity Model: Go Beyond the Daily Schedule

: The Capacity Model: Go Beyond the Daily Schedule Boston University : Pandora’s Box: A Case Study on Supporting Hybrid Environments

: Pandora’s Box: A Case Study on Supporting Hybrid Environments Carnegie Mellon University : Star Trek and Conflict: Even Klingons Can Be Reasonable

: Star Trek and Conflict: Even Klingons Can Be Reasonable Chan Zuckerberg Initiative : Transforming the VIP Experience: The Role of the Executive Support Team

: Transforming the VIP Experience: The Role of the Executive Support Team Infinite Campus : Why You Should Gamify Onboarding

: Why You Should Gamify Onboarding Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory : Customer Service Is Dead, Customer Experience Is Queen

: Customer Service Is Dead, Customer Experience Is Queen John Hopkins Applied Physics Lab : Managing Up or Out: Dealing with Struggling Employees

: Managing Up or Out: Dealing with Struggling Employees Michigan Medicine (University of Michigan) : UFFA in the Pandemic Age: Why Continuous Knowledge Improvement Means More Than Ever

: UFFA in the Pandemic Age: Why Continuous Knowledge Improvement Means More Than Ever Michigan Medicine (University of Michigan) : Disaster in the Data Center: Real Life Lessons

: Disaster in the Data Center: Real Life Lessons Mount Holyoke College : Adapting Classroom Dispatch to Support Virtual Teaching & Learning

: Adapting Classroom Dispatch to Support Virtual Teaching & Learning National Veterinary Associates (NVA) : Modernizing your team structure in a customer centric world

: Modernizing your team structure in a customer centric world Navy Federal Credit Union : Cultural Champions and the Dynamics of a Perfectly Imperfect Team

: Cultural Champions and the Dynamics of a Perfectly Imperfect Team UCLA Health IT : Sprinting a Marathon: Going Remote in Just Two Weeks

: Sprinting a Marathon: Going Remote in Just Two Weeks USAA : Building a World-Class Internal Support Team for World-Class External Support Teams

: Building a World-Class Internal Support Team for World-Class External Support Teams Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) : The Dating Game: Making the Enterprise Service Management Match!

: The Dating Game: Making the Enterprise Service Management Match! Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI): Still Innovating in ITSM: An Ever-Madder Scientist's Perspectives on Continual Process Improvement

“It's been a year of constant change. Organizations have had to reinvent core process overnight. And we’re facing new challenges in terms of security, hiring and retention, engagement and so much more,” said Joy Sobhani, Group Event Director, HDI. “We’re collaborating with an outstanding line up of organizations across business, higher education and financial services that will deliver critical service management and technical support insights to event attendees. If you are an IT service and support professional, I hope you will join us in Orlando in November to learn from peers that are facing the same types of challenges.”

