HDS Companies, U.S. Leader in Affordable Housing Software, Acquires Allita 360, Forming a Partnership to Broaden Its Support to HFAs Nationwide

10/26/2021 | 06:01am EDT
MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  HDS Companies, the leading provider of affordable housing software and services to U.S.-based HFAs, announced its acquisition of Allita 360. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Supporting Affordable Housing for over 23 years, Housing and Development Software and eHousingPlus business lines focus on the Multifamily Origination, Compliance, Section 8, Homeownership and Funds & Grants Management markets via their HDS NextGen Solutions.

Allita 360 is dedicated to providing full turnkey solutions to the non-profit sector focusing on housing, development, and grant management. Allita 360's software and services have been utilized at Ohio, Oregon, Minnesota, and Kansas agencies.

Through this acquisition, HDS Companies will expand innovative technologies and services in the marketplace to include Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF), Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA), Hardest Hit Funds (HHF), Blight Programs (BP), and Program Compliance (PC).

"This strategic transaction will broaden our product line and expand our direct services to create unique capabilities that further serve the Affordable Housing and Community Development Markets," said Cristina Miranda Gilson, Founder, and CEO at HDS Companies. "We are all looking forward to acquiring Allita 360 and the strategic opportunities ahead."

Brian Greenwood, President at Allita 360, and his team will work with Elena Miranda, Vice President of Business Development, who will lead the transition for the HDS Management team. Abdul Mondol, President of the HDS Software Division, Paloma Miranda, Sr. Vice President of Services, and Andrew Moffitt, CTO/CISO will support the transition and related services.

"We are thrilled to pass Allita 360 to the HDS Companies. The synergies between the two companies, and the stewardship HDS Companies offers our combined clients in this acquisition, will provide an incredible opportunity to further grow technologies and services for the Housing industry," said Brian Greenwood, CEO at Allita 360.

For more information, please contact Elena Miranda, VP Business Development at elena@hdsoftware.com or 954.384.1959.

ABOUT HDS Companies

Founded in 1998, Housing and Development Services, Inc. (HDS Companies), through its two business divisions, Housing and Development Software and eHousingPlus, is the leading provider of diverse business solutions and professional technical services in the U.S. Affordable Housing and Community Development Marketplace. HDS has collaborated with more than 150 State and Local Agencies throughout the continental United States and has remained on top of its game for the last 23 years.

MEDIA CONTACT

Rixys Alfonso

rixys@causemomarketing.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

HOT NEWS