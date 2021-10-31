Log in
HE ENG. MOHAMED OUN: OAPEC PLAYS IMPORTANT ROLE IN INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

10/31/2021 | 03:27am EDT
OAPEC Secretary General, HE Ali Ben Sabt, received a letter from Libya's Oil and Gas Minister, HE Eng. Mohamed Oun, appreciating the important role OAPEC plays in international cooperation. The Minister said in the letter that Libya is looking forward to working actively under the umbrella of OAPEC and cooperating constructively with its counterpart member countries to serve the Organisation's interests and strengthen its cohesion in a way that contributes to its progress.

Also in the letter, HE Oun named Consultant, HE Adel Jibril, as Libya's Representative to OAPEC Executive Bureau.

On his part, HE Ben Sabt sent a replying cable expressing his deep appreciation for the substantial content of the Libyan Minister's letter that underscored Libya's interest in reclaiming and activating its OAPEC membership and cooperating with its counterpart member countries to serve the Organisation's interests and strengthen its cohesion in a way that contributes to its progress.

OAPEC Secretary General added that he was delighted to welcome cooperation with Libya and all OAPEC member countries in order to serve the public interest.

It is worth noting that Libya is a founding member country of OAPEC, along with Saudi Arabia and Kuwait; as the three countries signed OAPEC establishment agreement on 9 January 1968, in Beirut, Lebanon.

Disclaimer

OAPEC - Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 07:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
