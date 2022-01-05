HEAL Software Announces SaaS Offering

Revolutionary Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations Solution Now Available as On-Demand, Cloud-Hosted Service

HEAL Software Inc., the leader in the AIOps preventive healing space, today announced the launch of a new enterprise-grade, cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering for its flagship HEAL product. HEAL is the first artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) software that enables IT teams to find and fix problems before they happen. Proven to reduce or eliminate downtime associated with IT outages, HEAL’s SaaS roll-out makes its competitive advantages easily accessible to large and small businesses with simplified installation and setup.

“As the pandemic has changed the way we do business, we recognize that enterprises need the flexibility of on-demand scaling and pay-as-you-go efficiency,” says Girish Muckai, chief sales and marketing officer of HEAL Software Inc. “We are pleased to offer our HEAL product via a SaaS model. HEAL SaaS completes the existing HEAL enterprise portfolio of on-prem, hybrid and cloud offerings.”

With both an agent and agentless offering, HEAL SaaS features leading application performance management (APM) and AIOps functionalities and is a consumable, “try before you buy” product readily available on the trusted, secure and compliant Microsoft Azure Cloud. Its subscription-based model also allows customers to better manage expenses.

“Industry adoption of SaaS is expected to grow by 67% in the next five years,” said Vikas Kapoor, practice head of the ServiceNow Division of Nous Infosystems which partnered with HEAL in early 2021 to make Microsoft Azure Cloud applications more reliable and improve integrations and plugins for IT operations teams. “HEAL’s portfolio expansion further acknowledges the need for continued growth, and Nous’ customers can also benefit from this offering.”

Chet Mandair, industry veteran and member of HEAL’s advisory board said, “One of the key reasons companies choose SaaS applications is the hassle-free implementation and minimal maintenance required. HEAL’s software can be implemented without any delays for setup or integration. Having this type of technology offering is just what HEAL needs to continue as the leader in the preventive healing space.”

HEAL SaaS is available immediately at saas.healsoftware.ai. Businesses can also access a free 30-day trial to test the product.

About HEAL Software Inc.: HEAL Software Inc. is the innovator of the game-changing preventive healing software for enterprise AIOps and was honored with the prestigious TiE50 Award for 2021, recognizing the world’s top technology and technology-enabled startups. Launched to the U.S. market in October 2020, HEAL Software Inc. aims to help digital enterprises across a broad range of industries including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecom, e-commerce, technology, travel, hospitality and healthcare become more efficient and profitable by reducing repair and response times. HEAL Software Inc. has headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif. in the U.S., as well as an R&D presence in Bangalore, India and is financially backed by Avataar Ventures. To learn more, visit healsoftware.ai and follow HEAL Software Inc. on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

