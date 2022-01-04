Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

HEDGEpoint cuts Brazil's 2021/22 soy crop estimate by 6 mln tonnes

01/04/2022 | 03:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2021/22 soybean crop is estimated at 138.5 million tons, nearly 6 million tonnes less than previously projected but still a record volume, hEDGEpoint Global Markets forecast on Tuesday.

The forecast reduction is largely due to the impact of drought on crops in Parana and Rio Grande do Sul states, analysts at the commodities risk management and hedge company told Reuters.

Before the effects of the drought worsened at the end of the year, hEDGEpoint was expecting a harvest of 144.2 million tonnes, above the 142.8 million tons forecast by Brazil's government crop supply agency Conab.

"It would still be a record crop, but much smaller," said Alef Dias, grain and macroeconomics analyst at hEDGEpoint.

Brazil brought in 137.3 million tonnes in the last harvest, the current record, according to data from Conab.

Dias said there was a cut in the forecast of about 4 million tonnes for the harvest in Parana, and another 2 million tonnes in Rio Grande do Sul.

Pedro Schicchi, grain and oilseed analyst at hEDGEpoint, said some climate forecast models are pointing to above-normal rains in January in drought-affected regions in the south.

"If there is good rain in January, it could reduce the size of the decline... but, if those rains do not come, the loss could be even greater," he said.

In Schicchi's evaluation, much of the drought impact has already been priced in by the international market. Chicago soybean futures for March are trading at $13.84 a bushel, the highest since the middle of last year.

"Speculators have been increasing their long positions, which favors the view that the break is already priced in," Dias said.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.05% 6.4168 Delayed Quote.0.02%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:48p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 1.666% -- Data Talk
DJ
08:48p2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 0.764% -- Data Talk
DJ
08:47pFord, GM shares jump as electric truck battle heats up
RE
08:47p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.077% -- Data Talk
DJ
08:42pUniper secures $11 bln credit lines to address energy market volatility
RE
08:40pDeere says its robo-tractors are ready to till the fields
RE
08:39pManchin's reluctance leaves Democrats' U.S. voting rights bill at risk
RE
08:38pSoybeans, corn supported by South America dryness
RE
08:36pNew York prosecutor drops sex crime case against ex-governor Cuomo
RE
08:35pU.S. Senate panel to weigh Powell nomination next Tuesday
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent to cut stake in Singapore tech group Sea
2Wall Street downplays worries in wishful start to 2022
3Nokia and Tele2 expand 5G partnership in the Baltics
4Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
5NOVO NORDISK : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS