HEIDENHAIN Expands Popular Kit Encoder Series For Better Motion Control

01/26/2021 | 10:08am EST
Schaumburg, IL, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEIDENHAIN is proud to introduce a new high accuracy motion feedback encoder that can now be used for absolute positioning in machines in the semiconductor, metrology and robotic industries.  This new LIC 3100 absolute kit encoder is an additional offering that fits between HEIDENHAIN’s already successful LIC 4100 and 2100 series. It is expected to be of special interest to users since it is also especially tolerant to contamination and has very loose mounting tolerances.

It is important to note that the graduation of the new LIC 3100 encoder is carried by a sturdy stainless-steel tape. This steel tape scale has a 2-track graduation resulting in a period of 80 microns.  The tape scale is offered in rolls at 3m, 5m, and 10m lengths and can be inserted into an aluminum extrusion for better thermal growth behavior or can be mounted directly to the motion axis surface with an adhesive backing on the steel tape.

The reader head of the LIC 3100 can output a measuring step of just 10 nanometers and maintain a velocity of 10 meters per second. It is offered with the well-known EnDat 2.2 high speed serial electrical interface as well as five others, making it plug-and-play compatible with motion controllers. The interpolation error, or cyclical error, is merely +/- 100 nanometers, allowing the encoder to provide smooth constant velocity and allow linear motors to function more efficiently.  

Mounting of the reader head to the scale is fast and simple due to forgiving mounting tolerances and easy-to-use handheld diagnostic tools like HEIDENHAIN’s PWT 101.  A zero-datum position can be programmed anywhere along the scale length.

About HEIDENHAIN

DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and supports motion control feedback solutions for the machine tool, semiconductor, electronics assembly and test, metrology, automation, medical, energy, biotechnology and other global markets. HEIDENHAIN employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide in its core business activities. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA, and has been serving the U.S. industry for over 50 years. Here nine company brands are represented. More information at: www.heidenhain.us/about-us

# 

High-resolution image available at:

 https://www.heidenhain.us/addl-materials/pr/2021/LIC31xx_g_mM_de.jpg

 

Product contact:

Kevin Kaufenberg, HEIDENHAIN Business Development Manager, Electronics

kkaufenberg@heidenhain.com or 847-490-0387

 

 

Kathleen Herrmann
K-Pro PR Inc
224-520-0665
kherrmann@kpropr.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
