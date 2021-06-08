HEMA Buttons Up Omni-channel Supply Chain Transformation with Blue Yonder

Department store retailer increases forecast accuracy leading to improved planner productivity and better fulfillment with AI/ML-powered Luminate Planning

Ensuring the right inventory is available to meet customer demands became even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to its recent digital transformation with Blue Yonder’s cloud-based Luminate™ Planning, HEMA, a leading department store retailer, was able to improve its demand forecasting and fulfillment capabilities to meet those customer demands.

The first HEMA store opened in 1926 in Amsterdam. Today, the company has close to 800 stores in 13 countries on three continents with 19,000 employees serving over 6 million visitors every week. The retailer also operates an e-commerce presence in all the countries in which it operates. HEMA stores offer only 100% HEMA-designed products, and the company also recently started selling its products via wholesale partnerships. Seeking an end-to-end omni-channel supply chain solution to optimize its demand forecasting and omni-channel fulfillment capabilities, the retailer turned to Blue Yonder.

HEMA implemented Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning demand forecasting and fulfillment capabilities to all product groups and channels in 2020. This cloud-based solutions portfolio – built on Microsoft Azure and powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) – provides HEMA with a more accurate view into demand by consolidating and synchronizing demand signals, as well as external variables across all stores and online sales channels. HEMA uses demand forecasting to supply the right inventory through the distribution network to minimizing stock-outs and maximizing inventory turns.

“We have greatly benefited from the AI forecasting engine, generating a more accurate forecast by taking multiple external variables into consideration and creating less work for our demand planners who no longer have to set up seasonal models and promotional lift factors. The model reacts to shifting customer demand, and especially during COVID-19 related store openings/closings, we have been able to get the right inventory to the locations that needed it and increase speed in our supply chain,” said Jan Daan van Erven Dorens, manager, Supply Chain Development, HEMA. “In addition, we have also experienced benefits from the fulfillment capabilities, including supporting a multi-echelon supply network, improving efficiency in the end-to-end supply chain and prioritizing stock movements to channels that really need it.”

A long-time Blue Yonder customer, HEMA already has a broad Blue Yonder footprint comprised of category management and workforce management solutions.

“By moving from an on-premise to a cloud-based solution, HEMA was able to utilize the power of AI/ML to help bring about more accurate forecasting and demand planning. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, HEMA was able to meet consumer demands by ensuring its shelves were stocked with the right products in store and it was fulfilling orders quickly through its distribution centers (DCs). Because they chose to digitally transform in advance of the pandemic, they were able to thrive and improve customer service,” said Johan Reventberg, EMEA president, Blue Yonder.

Additional Resources:

Learn more about Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning solutions portfolio

About HEMA

Ever since 1926, HEMA has been making daily life better, easier, and more fun for its customers. With products and services that stand out because of their sustainable quality, optimistic design, and good prices. HEMA has over 32,000 own brand products and services, close to 800 stores in 13 countries on 3 continents, and over 19,000 employees. HEMA revised its strategy at the beginning of 2019. In the coming years, HEMA will focus on growth via partners, its own online channels and those of other companies, international master franchise partners and wholesale activities. As a result, HEMA is increasingly becoming a brand rather than just a retailer.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our intelligent, end-to-end platform enables retailers, manufacturers, and logistics providers to seamlessly predict, pivot and fulfill customer demand. With Blue Yonder, you can make more automated, profitable business decisions that deliver greater growth and re-imagined customer experiences. Blue Yonder - Fulfill your PotentialTM blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005230/en/