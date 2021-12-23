Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HEXION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of HXOH and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

12/23/2021 | 04:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Hexion Holdings Corporation (OTC: HXOH) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by affiliates of American Securities LLC.

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On December 20, 2021, Hexion announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by American Securities in an all-cash transaction. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Hexion stockholders will receive $30 in cash for each share of Hexion common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the first half of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Hexion’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Hexion’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Hexion and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at mergers@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Latest news "Companies"
05:06pYELLOWSTONE ACQUISITION CO : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:06pConsumer Cos Up After Strong Weekly Jobs Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:05pEscalade Appoints Walter P. Glazer, Jr. as Chief Executive Officer and President
AQ
05:04pTIGA ACQUISITION CORP. : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review (form 8-K)
AQ
05:04pALTEX INDUSTRIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:04pHealth Care Up, Lags Broad Market On Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:03pONCOTELIC THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:03pAMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:02pBRILLIANT ACQUISITION CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:02pCrocs to buy footwear brand Heydude for $2.5 billion
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel apologises in China over Xinjiang supplier statement
2Tencent hands shareholders $16.4 billion windfall in the form of JD.com..
3Elon Musk: I'm almost done with Tesla stock sales
4U.S. stocks close up as Omicron fears fall; 'Santa Claus rally' may be ..
5Wall St firms grapple with return-to-office conundrum as Omicron explod..

HOT NEWS