HG Insights : Certifies Commitment to Security and Confidentiality with SOC 2 Compliance

Leading Go-To-Market intelligence provider successfully passes audit and reaffirms its commitment to security and regulatory compliance

HG Insights, a global provider of data-driven insights to 8/10 Fortune 100® B2B tech companies, announced their successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type I certification, a testament to the software company’s 10+ years of experience effectively managing data.

Awarded by AICPA, the System and Organization Control (SOC) audit provides third-party reports to customers, prospective customers, and partners for insights into the control environment at a service provider. The Type I certification reports on the design and operational effectiveness of these controls at a point in time, based on management’s description of a service organization’s system. It’s typically used for first-time issuers, at the conclusion of the readiness phase, and as a precursor to the Type II report.

In addition to the Security profile, which is required by every applicant, HG also demonstrated controls for two additional profiles: Availability and Confidentiality.

Security : This report certifies that your system is protected against both physical and digital unauthorized access

: This report certifies that your system is protected against both physical and digital unauthorized access Availability : This report certifies that your system is operational and can be used as committed

: This report certifies that your system is operational and can be used as committed Confidentiality: This report certifies that your information is confidential and is protected

HG enables companies to perfect their Go-To-Market through self-served, fact-based, and unique technology insights essential for accelerating growth. After 6 months of hard work on process development, security mitigation, and documentation, HG demonstrated controls for security, availability, and confidentiality for several products including the HG Insights Platform, HG Universe, and DaaS.

The award of this certification shows that HG Insights has met or exceeded internationally-recognized security standards. Achieving SOC 2 compliance is yet another affirmation of HG’s operational excellence and assurance to keep customer data secure and confidential.

“Securely providing insights through data is central to HG Insights' mission and is critically important to our customers. The SOC 2 certification is a testament to our ability to meet the highest compliance standards,” said Rob Fox, CTO, HG Insights. “This certification gives confidence to our customers, which include some of the largest global enterprises, that we will protect their data as we continue to grow capabilities to fuel their Go-To-Market strategy.”

These controls are increasingly important as the digital ecosystem becomes more exposed, and the number of records compromised has grown to 36 billion in 2020 alone.

Current and prospective customers interested in a copy of HG Insights’ SOC 2 Type I report may contact infosec@hginsights.com.

About HG Insights

HG Insights, global provider in data-driven insights to 8/10 Fortune 100® B2B tech companies, is your Go-To-Market intelligence provider.

We use advanced insights into technology intelligence on installations, spend and contract details to provide B2B companies a better way to analyze markets and target prospects. Our customers achieve unprecedented results in their marketing and sales programs thanks to the most comprehensive technographics in the industry, which index billions of unstructured documents each day to produce a detailed census of the technologies companies use to run their businesses.

More information on HG Insights is available here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005684/en/