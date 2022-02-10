HG Ventures' Glushik Named Global Corporate Venturing “Emerging Leader”

HG Ventures, the corporate venture arm of The Heritage Group, today announced that Managing Director, John Glushik, has been recognized among the “Top 50 Emerging Leaders” List by Global Corporate Venturing (GCV), the leading industry publication for corporate venture capital.

Glushik was selected from more than 20,000 industry professionals across 2,500 corporate venturing units. The Emerging Leaders Award recognizes accomplished professionals who are considered the “heir apparent” and the “glue” in their corporate venture capital team. Glushik received the award during the GCV Rising Stars and Emerging Leaders 2022 ceremony, held virtually on February 10th.

At HG Ventures, Glushik leverages more than 20 years of venture investor experience to grow partnerships with innovative, high-growth companies that support a sustainable future in materials, infrastructure, environmental solutions, and industrial systems. Glushik helped start HG Ventures in 2018 after serving as General Partner at Intersouth Partners and Managing Director of the Duke Angel Network, covering all aspects of venture investment and portfolio management.

“I’m honored to be recognized in this year’s Emerging Leaders list by the esteemed GCV team,” said Glushik. “It is a privilege to work with such a talented, diverse and passionate team of experts and innovators who are building solutions to our most pressing challenges. I look forward to continuing our work driving meaningful innovation in critical industries.”

Glushik is the third HG Ventures executive recognized among GCV’s leaders. Senior Director, Ginger Rothrock was named a GCV Rising Star in 2021 and Executive Vice President, Kip Frey, was included in the Powerlist Top 100 leaders of in-house venture capital groups in 2020 and again in 2021.

“John’s commitment to trust, transparency and partnership perfectly demonstrates our team’s values,” said Frey. “His unwavering focus on these tenets is key to our long-term, collaborative, and successful engagements with entrepreneurs, investors, and ecosystem of experts.”

About HG Ventures:

HG Ventures is the corporate venture arm of The Heritage Group, headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind. HG Ventures supports innovation and growth across The Heritage Group by investing and partnering with innovative, high-growth companies to support a sustainable future. The team leverages the world-class expertise of The Heritage Group operating companies and research center to offer a unique value proposition to its portfolio company partners. www.hgventures.com.

