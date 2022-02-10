Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HG Ventures' Glushik Named Global Corporate Venturing “Emerging Leader”

02/10/2022 | 01:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HG Ventures, the corporate venture arm of The Heritage Group, today announced that Managing Director, John Glushik, has been recognized among the “Top 50 Emerging Leaders” List by Global Corporate Venturing (GCV), the leading industry publication for corporate venture capital.

Glushik was selected from more than 20,000 industry professionals across 2,500 corporate venturing units. The Emerging Leaders Award recognizes accomplished professionals who are considered the “heir apparent” and the “glue” in their corporate venture capital team. Glushik received the award during the GCV Rising Stars and Emerging Leaders 2022 ceremony, held virtually on February 10th.

At HG Ventures, Glushik leverages more than 20 years of venture investor experience to grow partnerships with innovative, high-growth companies that support a sustainable future in materials, infrastructure, environmental solutions, and industrial systems. Glushik helped start HG Ventures in 2018 after serving as General Partner at Intersouth Partners and Managing Director of the Duke Angel Network, covering all aspects of venture investment and portfolio management.

“I’m honored to be recognized in this year’s Emerging Leaders list by the esteemed GCV team,” said Glushik. “It is a privilege to work with such a talented, diverse and passionate team of experts and innovators who are building solutions to our most pressing challenges. I look forward to continuing our work driving meaningful innovation in critical industries.”

Glushik is the third HG Ventures executive recognized among GCV’s leaders. Senior Director, Ginger Rothrock was named a GCV Rising Star in 2021 and Executive Vice President, Kip Frey, was included in the Powerlist Top 100 leaders of in-house venture capital groups in 2020 and again in 2021.

“John’s commitment to trust, transparency and partnership perfectly demonstrates our team’s values,” said Frey. “His unwavering focus on these tenets is key to our long-term, collaborative, and successful engagements with entrepreneurs, investors, and ecosystem of experts.”

About HG Ventures:

HG Ventures is the corporate venture arm of The Heritage Group, headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind. HG Ventures supports innovation and growth across The Heritage Group by investing and partnering with innovative, high-growth companies to support a sustainable future. The team leverages the world-class expertise of The Heritage Group operating companies and research center to offer a unique value proposition to its portfolio company partners. www.hgventures.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
01:51pMBB SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01:50pU.S. mortgage rates jump to two-year high, further squeezing buyers
RE
01:50pMarketing tech startup Branch valued at $4 billion after latest funding
RE
01:50pCounterfeit parts found in U.S. nuclear plants -inspector general
RE
01:50pMOONNATION'S NEXT BIG LEAP : Its P2E Game Will Be Available for Android Users in April, Says Ben Todar
NE
01:49pU.S. SEC proposes changes to whistleblower program to capture more tipsters
RE
01:49pPearson Fuels Opens 250th E85 Fueling Station in California
PR
01:48pOnlyFans jumps into NFT profile pictures
RE
01:48pHONORING THE RESERVES : Grand Marnier Unveils Exceptional Cuvées Range
PR
01:47pRaise Accelerates Growth Strategy with Launch of NYC Office and Key Hires
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. inflation data hits tech stocks, lifts benchmark yields
2Delivery Hero Shares Plunge After 'Disappointing' 4Q Update
3L'Oreal shares slip as marketing spending weighs on margins
4Atos' new boss aims to start on clean slate with $2.7 billion writedown..
5US Inflation rises more than expected

HOT NEWS