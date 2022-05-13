Log in
HG Vora offers to buy Ryder System for $4.4 billion

05/13/2022 | 11:59am EDT
May 13 (Reuters) - Hedge fund HG Vora Capital Management LLC said on Friday it offered to acquire Ryder System Inc for $4.4 billion, sending the truck fleet operator's shares up 17% in early trading.

HG Vora owns 9.9% of Ryder and proposed to pay $86 a share for the rest, representing a premium of 20.3% to the stock's Thursday close.

Ryder did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The offer comes at a time of increased demand for delivery and freight services as the pandemic drives a boom in e-commerce that has led to a shortage of drivers.

Ryder Systems is a transportation technology company that makes solutions for truck fleets and also leases out and maintains trucks.

HG Vora has acquired Ryder System's common stock as it believes shares are "undervalued", the hedge fund said in a filing.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
