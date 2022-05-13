Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

HG Vora offers to buy Ryder System for $4.4 billion

05/13/2022 | 01:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 13 (Reuters) - Hedge fund HG Vora Capital Management LLC said on Friday it offered to acquire Ryder System Inc for $4.4 billion, sending the truck fleet operator's shares up 17%.

HG Vora owns 9.9% of Ryder and proposed to pay $86 a share for the rest, representing a premium of 20.3% to the stock's Thursday close.

Ryder said its board would review the proposal to determine the best course of action.

The offer comes at a time of increased demand for delivery and freight services as the pandemic drives a boom in e-commerce that has led to a shortage of drivers.

Ryder Systems is a transportation technology company that makes solutions for truck fleets and also leases out and maintains trucks.

HG Vora said in a filing it has acquired Ryder System's common stock as it believes the shares are "undervalued".

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:07pU.S. House to weigh formula shortage bills next week, Pelosi says
RE
02:03pFDA says U.S. efforts should ease baby formula crisis in weeks
RE
01:56pRussia advises against travel to UK because of 'unfriendly' visa stance
RE
01:47pFormer Reagan national security adviser McFarlane dies -Washington Post
RE
01:46pU.S. consumer sentiment approaches 11-year low, monthly import prices unchanged
RE
01:45pMesa Airlines says it lost nearly 5% of its pilots in April
RE
01:44pCrypto world stabilizes, bitcoin rallies after stablecoin slide
RE
01:44pHG Vora offers to buy Ryder System for $4.4 billion
RE
01:42pAeroflot buys eight stranded Airbuses from foreign leasing firms
RE
01:41pG7 backs more aid, weapons to Ukraine in show of unity against Russia
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World equities rise on bounce in U.S., European markets
2ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Reduced to Neutral by Jefferies
3Nomura offers its first bitcoin derivatives, just as crypto markets tum..
4Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data
5Alibaba Group Will Announce March Quarter 2022 and Full Fiscal Year 202..

HOT NEWS