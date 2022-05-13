HG Vora offers to buy Ryder System for $4.4 billion

May 13 (Reuters) - Hedge fund HG Vora Capital Management LLC
said on Friday it offered to acquire Ryder System Inc for
$4.4 billion, sending the truck fleet operator's shares up 17%.
HG Vora owns 9.9% of Ryder and proposed to pay $86 a share
for the rest, representing a premium of 20.3% to the stock's
Thursday close.
Ryder said its board would review the proposal to determine
the best course of action.
The offer comes at a time of increased demand for delivery
and freight services as the pandemic drives a boom in e-commerce
that has led to a shortage of drivers.
Ryder Systems is a transportation technology company that
makes solutions for truck fleets and also leases out and
maintains trucks.
HG Vora said in a filing it has acquired Ryder System's
common stock as it believes the shares are "undervalued".
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)