HGears : with successful stock market debut

hGears AG with successful stock market debut



21.05.2021 / 10:22

Strong opening debut with first trading price of EUR 27.50

hGears raises gross proceeds of EUR 62 million

Proceeds will be used to further drive organic growth in the e-mobility business area, to increase production capacities for e-bike and EHV parts as well as expand research and development activities and partially repay debt



Schramberg, 21 May 2021. hGears AG ("hGears" or "Company"), a global manufacturer of high-precision gears and components with a focus on products for e-mobility applications, was successfully launched on the Frankfurt stock market today. In the course of this morning the share price rose to more than EUR 27.50 compared to an issue price of EUR 26.00.

Pierluca Sartorello, CEO of hGears: "The listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is a unique milestone in the history of our company, which began over 60 years ago. Since then, we came a long way. The company has changed a lot during this time and developed into the leading supplier of high-precision gears and components for e-bikes and electric and hybrid vehicles we are today. The IPO creates perfect conditions for us to continue with the realization of our growth strategy."

Daniel Basok, CFO of hGears, adds: "We are very happy about the successful start of trading and the positive response to our IPO. We enjoyed the listing moment and are grateful for the trust the investors showed us today. We are certainly not resting on our laurels and are already looking forward to begin this new growth chapter of our company. As a next step, we will be presenting our first quarter results to investors as early as 26 May."

The placement volume including the upsize and the greenshoe option totals EUR 173 million. The shares of hGears AG carry the international securities identification number (ISIN) DE000A3CMGN3 and the German securities identification number (WKN) A3CMGN.

Hauck & Aufhäuser is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner. ABN AMRO (in cooperation with ODDO BHF SCA) is acting as Joint Bookrunner in the IPO.



About hGears

hGears is a global manufacturer of mission-critical high-precision gears and components with a focus on products for e-mobility applications. The Company's strategic focus is on the e-mobility business area where products include gears, shafts, and other mission-critical components to be used in combustion-free electrical drive applications for e-bikes and electric and hybrid vehicles. In the e-bikes segment, hGears is the European market leader in the supply of high-precision gears and components and its parts are contained in approximately two million of the total 4.6 million e-bikes sold in Europe in 2020. This puts the company in a good position to capitalize on the dynamically growing end-markets for e-bikes and electric and hybrid vehicles. hGears has three distinct business areas for which it develops and manufactures high-precision components: E-mobility, E-tools, and Conventional (i.e. premium and luxury cars, motorcycles and industrial applications).

hGears combines over 60 years of experience in advanced machined steel metal processing and state-of-the-art powder metal production. It is one of the few companies offering customers both processes worldwide. hGears works together with its customers in a "co-development" role to design components and find technologically optimal solutions to satisfy the customer's specifications. hGears' blue chip customer base includes a number of major suppliers as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company benefits from long, stable and sustainable relationships with its customers, with hGears serving many key customers for over 15 years.

hGears is headquartered in Schramberg, Germany, and operates globally with production facilities in Schramberg, Germany, Padua, Italy and Suzhou, China. On the Internet at: www.hgears.com

Group revenue in 2020 was EUR 126.3 million, with e-mobility business area revenue increased by 59% year on year from 2019.

