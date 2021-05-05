Log in
HGreg.com : Ramps up West Coast Expansion With Acquisition of Two Nissan Storefronts

05/05/2021 | 10:41am EDT
Tech-driven, omni-channel automotive group broadens its promise of helping customers save more, drive happier

HGreg.com, one of the fastest growing automotive groups in North America, has acquired Buena Park Nissan and Puente Hills Nissan, two established car retailers located in the Greater Los Angeles area. The acquisition enables HGreg.com to continue its growth plans for the West Coast, expand its inventory of quality, pre-owned vehicles and, ultimately, help customers save more, drive happier and enjoy the omnichannel car buying journey that it has committed to streamline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005744/en/

HGreg.com, one of the fastest growing automotive groups in North America, has acquired Buena Park Nissan and Puente Hills Nissan, two established car retailers located in the Greater Los Angeles area. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The response we’ve received since opening our first storefront and fulfillment center in L.A. last December has been astounding,” says John Hairabedian, president and CEO of HGreg.com. “It certainly contributed to driving us forward, and faster, in our expansion plans.”

The total value of the investment, including a robust inventory and renovations to upgrade to the next-generation storefront design, is estimated at a value of more than $100 million. Effective immediately, the locations will also offer the in-person and online services that HGreg.com has become known for including same-day delivery, contactless car-buying options, five-day money-back policy, payment by cryptocurrency and access to a deep and varied assortment of quality, carefully-inspected pre-owned vehicles.

“Adding transparency throughout the car-buying journey, especially online, helps our customers truly enjoy their experience,” says Hairabedian. “It also gives them the confidence and reassurance that they can do this again – just as easily – whenever they’re looking to upgrade their vehicle or adjust their lifestyle.”

Located at 6501 Auto Center Dr in Buena Park and 17320 Gale Ave in City of Industry, the new locations will be known as HGreg Nissan Buena Park and HGreg Nissan Puente Hills. Each contains a showroom, office space, services building, multi-story parking and an inventory of more than 500 quality new and pre-owned vehicles.

From a base of 150 employees between both locations, HGreg.com is embarking on a recruitment effort to fill up to 30 additional positions. HGreg.com encourages anyone with an entrepreneurial spirit and passion for technology, cars and service to apply at HGreg.com/careers. The company stands apart from many in the industry by insisting that sales representatives do not receive a commission based on the value of a vehicle.

About HGreg.com

HGreg.com is part of HGregoire, a network of 17 pre-owned and 15 new car dealerships throughout Canada and the U.S. With more than 25 years of continuous service to consumers and more than 1,700 associates, the company is determined to offer a new world of customer convenience and care, both in-store and online, to redefine the car buying experience. Learn more by visiting HGreg.com or follow them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @HGregAuto. For media resources, visit the HGreg.com online newsroom, hgreg.com/newsroom.


© Business Wire 2021
