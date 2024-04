HHS Secretary Becerra may leave Biden Cabinet to run for California governor, Politico reports

(Reuters) - U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra is considering stepping down from the Biden administration following the November election to mount a run for California governor in 2026, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing people briefed on his deliberations.

(Reporting by Eric Beech and Dan Whitcomb)