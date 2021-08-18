Log in
HID Global : Acquires Omni-ID to Extend Its RFID Leadership

08/18/2021 | 02:29am EDT
Acquisition broadens HID’s footprint in Asia, extends portfolio of active and passive RAIN® RFID UHF tags and IoT components and deepens the company’s RFID customization capabilities.

HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced that it has acquired Omni-ID, a leading manufacturer of RFID tags and industrial IoT hardware devices for passive and active tagging, tracking, monitoring and alerting applications. The acquisition extends HID’s market leadership in RFID technology and strengthens its presence in India and China.

“I am very pleased to welcome Omni-ID into the ASSA ABLOY Group and HID,” said Björn Lidefelt, EVP and Head of HID Global. “Omni-ID is a strategic technological addition to HID and reinforces our current RFID and IoT offering. Expanding our sales and manufacturing footprint in India and in China with Omni-ID will further enhance HID’s ability to serve customers locally, while extending our industrial IoT technology into emerging markets.”

Omni-ID provides passive, rugged long-range RAIN RFID ultra-high frequency (UHF) tags and labels in several form factors for an array of identification requirements. The company focuses on organizations in the industrial, oil & gas, transportation and other markets seeking rugged UHF RFID solutions for use in challenging environmental conditions (high heat, wind, dirt, explosive and other difficult scenarios).

Additionally, Omni-ID brings passive UHF temperature sensing to the HID identification technologies portfolio and fortifies HID’s deep expertise and capabilities in custom RFID design and personalization.

Active tags and solutions from Omni-ID are implemented with embedded technologies and protocols such as Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), LoRaWAN, GPS, Quuppa and Wirepas, which complement the HID Location Services offerings.

“The acquisition of Omni-ID supports HID’s Identification Technologies business strategy to power trusted identities by optimizing our portfolio with a broader range of value-added RAIN RFID UHF components, active identification devices and more ways to deliver highly customized, feature-rich solutions to customers as a leading component supplier for RFID use cases and IoT applications,” said Marc Bielmann, SVP and Head of Identification Technologies with HID Global.

With a history of innovation in RAIN RFID solutions, Omni-ID adds engineers and key staff with over 15 years of RFID expertise to HID’s team of industry veterans. Omni-ID was founded in 2007 and is based in Rochester, New York, with approximately 170 employees worldwide. It is now a Business Unit within HID’s Identification Technologies Business Area, which is led by Marc Bielmann.

Stay Connected with HID Global

Visit our Media Center, read our Industry Blog, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About HID Global

HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people secure and convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be accurately identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID® products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial organizations and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID Global has over 4,000 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global® is part of the ASSA ABLOY Group. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

© 2021 HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. All rights reserved. HID, HID Global, the HID Blue Brick logo the Chain Design, are trademarks or registered trademarks of HID Global, ASSA ABLOY AB, or its affiliates(s) in the US and other countries and may not be used without permission. All other trademarks, service marks, and product or service names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
