HID Global's Chip Operating System is First to Be Common Criteria Certified on NXP's SmartMX3 Platform for e-Passports and e-ID Cards

10/13/2020 | 08:07am EDT

Company Continues to Expand Secure Embedded Software Offering for Electronic Documents

HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced that it has expanded its HID® SOMA™ chip operating system (COS) family with the addition of SOMA c016 on NXP® Semiconductors' new SmartMX3 microcontroller. HID is the industry’s first to certify a native COS on NXP’s newest generation SmartMX3 platform to Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level 5+ (EAL5+).

“This accomplishment is inline with our commitment to proposing our renowned SOMA technologies with an extended array of leading hardware platforms from which our customers can choose,” said Manuel Deloche, VP of Product Management, Product Marketing & Software Engineering, Citizen Identity with HID Global. “We are also proud to be the first ID solution provider to port and certify the SOMA COS on the newest P71 microcontroller, for which NXP provided excellent support.”

With a 15-year track record serving the specific needs of secure electronic documents, the HID SOMA chip operating system family has been used in some of the world’s most successful citizen identification programs since 2005, from ICAO eMRTD to digital signature applications, and has repeatedly been a top performer at various international interoperability tests.

“We are pleased that HID has certified their HID SOMA COS operating system on NXP's SmartMX3 platform. The successful collaboration between NXP and HID reflects both companies’ commitment to providing secure e-government solutions,” said Pierre Rouillac, Marketing Director of Secure Identification at NXP Semiconductors. “This certification also establishes that the combination of our NXP P71D321 security controller and the HID SOMA COS has successfully passed the rigorous common criteria security testing.”

The HID SOMA COS line-up notably integrates with HID Integrale™ e-Document issuance and lifecycle management suite tailored for ICAO e-Passports, multi-application national ID cards, resident permits and driver’s licenses.

Click here for more information about the HID SOMA COS certification and Common Criteria guidelines for the NXP P71D320 security controller.

About HID Global

HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID Global has over 4,000 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

© 2020 HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. All rights reserved. HID, HID Global, the HID Blue Brick logo and the Chain Design are trademarks or registered trademarks of HID Global, ASSA ABLOY AB, or its affiliates(s) in the US and other countries and may not be used without permission. All other trademarks, service marks, and product or service names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

© Business Wire 2020

