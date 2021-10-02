AFRICAN ENERGY COMMISSIONCOMMISSION AFRICAINE DE L'ENERGIE

COMISSÃO AFRICANA D' ENERGIA

DIRECTORATE OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND NERGY- AFRICAN ENERGY COMMISSION (AFREC)

MEDIA ADVISORY

What: HIGH LEVEL LAUNCHING OF POLICY BRIEF - Natural Gas in the African Energy Landscape

When: 18 October 2021

Time: 15:00 - 16:30 Hours (EAT), 13:00 - 14:30 Hours (CAT), 12:00 - 13:30 Hours (GMT)

Where: ZOOM, https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIvdOirqzkjEtA4qBCvjlVmxEKSVTVVSASt

Who: The meeting is organized by the African Energy Commission (AFREC) in the context of its oil and gas programme which aims to promote the creation of domestic market of crude oil, oil products and natural gas in Africa. The high-level speakers from Natural Gas African producers and consumers' countries will share their experiences about Natural Gas challenges, opportunities, and key policy recommendations.

Why: The objective of AFREC's oil and gas programme is to develop required policies that enable market models which promote investment in the sector and promote exploitation, transformation and the uses of African oil and gas in the African domestic market. In this context, AFREC has developed a Policy Brief on "Natural Gas in the African Energy Landscape" as first of a series of policy briefs that will be produced this year to shed light on the energy situation of Africa, using data collected by AFREC from the AU Member States.

The Policy Briefs aim to enhance understanding on specific fuels, their production processes, trade and use while serving as a framework instrument to policy makers across all African countries.

Objectives:

To present the findings of the Policy Brief on Natural Gas in the African Energy Landscape and its roles on the African energy sectors.

The high-level speakers from Natural Gas African producers and consumers' countries to share their experiences about Natural Gas challenges, opportunities, and key policy recommendations.

high-level speakers from Natural Gas African producers and consumers' countries to share their experiences about Natural Gas challenges, opportunities, and key policy recommendations. To shed light on answers to crucial questions for Natural Gas development in Africa and provide key recommendations going forward.

Specific Outcomes: The implementation of conducive and integrated policies to promote investment in Natural Gas and cross-border trading will attract investments that Africa needs to reduce its reliance on other pollutant fossil fuels.