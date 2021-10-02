HIGH LEVEL LAUNCHING OF POLICY BRIEF - Natural Gas in the African Energy Landscape

Participants: The meeting will be attended by Ministers and high-level delegates from the African Union Commission, African Development Bank, AU Member States, Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and invited international organizations and opened to selected energy sector experts and media representatives.
AFREC is a specialized agency of the African Union (AU) in charge of coordinating, harmonizing and integrating energy resources on the African continent. AFREC's mandate is implemented under six pillars namely: African Energy Information System (AEIS), Bioenergy Program, African energy efficiency program, Capacity Building,
Oil and Gas program and African energy Sector Transition program.
For the natural gas, according to AFREC data, seventeen African countries are producers, seven are net exporters while seven are net importers. Additionally, 40% of global new natural gas discoveries in the last ten years are in Africa, mainly Senegal, Mauritania, Mozambique, Tanzania, etc. However, over 45% of natural gas production in Africa is exported and the contribution of the natural gas in continent energy balance is minimal.
The global energy transition that is driven by the climate change agenda will put more pressure on global oil market, which will be affected negatively as the global commitment is pushing to replace the fossil fuel in general with renewable energies and less emitting fuel sources, and Africa is not an exception. In contrast, natural gas as one of the fossil fuels is considered as clean energy that is necessary for the energy transition and for clean cooking technologies. Thus, it represents an interesting global market expansion.
Furthermore, expansion of natural gas in African energy balance, trading between the African countries, value addition and processing will bring more opportunities to the sector in Africa which require robust policy, regulatory frameworks, and institutional reforms.
Representatives from the media are cordially invited for attendance and coverage of the launch of the meeting on the 18th October 2021- virtually on zoom at 15:00 - 16:30 Hours (EAT), 13:00-14:30 Hours (CAT), 12:00 - 13:30 Hours (GMT). Media questions will not be hosted.
