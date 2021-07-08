HIGHLIGHTS-Lagarde comments at ECB press conference

FRANKFURT, July 8 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank set
a new inflation target on Thursday and carved out a major role
in the fight against climate change, as Europe's most powerful
financial institution embarked on the biggest policy overhaul in
its 23-year history.
Following are highlights of ECB President Christine
Lagarde's comments at a news conference
2%, BUT DEVIATIONS OK
"We know that 2% is not going to be constantly on target,
there might be some moderate, temporary deviation in either
direction of that 2%. And that is OK. What we are very concerned
about is any sustainable, durable, significant deviation from
the target."
RATES FIRST, TOOLS NEXT
"The key - and first and foremost - instruments that we will
use are the ECB interest rates. But we also acknowledge that in
circumstances such as the one we are operating in now the other
tools that we have used successfully over the last 10 years are
necessary tools to respond to the possible adverse shock that we
are facing.
"All tools - by that we mean forward guidance, the asset
purchase programs, the TLTRO and the negative rates - are
necessary tools that will remain in the toolbox that we will be
able to use if needed."
NOT YOUR 'AVERAGE' INFLATION TARGETING
"Are we doing average inflation targeting like the Fed? The
answer is no, very squarely, because there are multiple ways to
respond to this lower-bound constraint - and ours is the one I
have described."
HOUSE OWNERS' COSTS
"What was decided by the GC (Governing Council) was to
account for the consumer cost of the owners-occupied house. It
has nothing to do with the investment cost that the owner
incurs. It has to do with consumer cost that the owner actually
incurs. It's that particular portion that we want to take into
account in order to respond to the frustrations of the many
Europeans that we have spoken to that the cost of housing was
not properly accounted for in our inflation measurements as they
saw it.
"If you look historically over the course of time you'll
find that it's not a very significant variation from the
inflation as measured by the HICP. It varies over time ... There
are periods of time when those consumer costs are higher and
others when they are low. On average it's a minimal uptick from
the HICP."
CLIMATE CHANGE
"Climate change is the major challenge that the world is
facing. We are not the primary actors, we are not driving the
bus if you will, but we are on that bus and we have to look at
whether or not, under our mandate, it has an impact on price
stability."
(Compiled by Hugh Lawson)